Google announced the Wear integration platform almost a month ago, but there are some unanswered questions





One of the biggest announcements at the Google IO 2021 keynote last month was that Wear OS has a brand new avatar, an integrated platform that will be called Wear. Google has confirmed that it combines Wear OS with Samsung’s wearable operating system, Tizen.

The collaboration between Google and Samsung’s integrated wearable platform was welcomed by many, but some questioned whether this was a coveted partnership to gain the Apple Watch’s dominance in the wearable segment. .. We still have to wait a few years to comment on its success or failure, but at this point we understand that it’s been seven years since Wear OS was announced, and it’s one of the biggest updates. Write history or lead to its decline forever.

Regarding the new Wear OS, Google said in its IO keynote that it will focus on three key areas: building an integrated platform with Samsung, providing a new and improved interface, and providing timely updates to Google apps. It was. The company also promised some significant improvements, including up to 30% faster launch times for apps using the latest chips and extended battery life. Google has also confirmed features such as a real-time heart rate sensor and sleep tracking.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also confirmed that Tizen-based smartwatches have been manufactured and will be switched to an integrated platform. The integrated platform may or may not be called Wear when it is finally deployed. The following Galaxy smartwatch runs on an integrated platform. This means that Google will be one of the biggest allies to help end the wearable war on the Apple Watch.

What are the unanswered questions about Wear?

Since Google announced the collaboration of a new integrated platform with Samsung, one of the biggest questions has been whether it will be included in existing Wear OS-based smartwatches. Google didn’t even acknowledge the question, but chipmaker Qualcomm guaranteed some reassurance to existing users.

In a statement released last week by Qualcomm on wearables based on the company’s Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100 +, and 4100 platforms, a spokeswoman for the company told XDA: The Snapdragon Wear 3100, 4100 +, and 4100 platforms can support Wear OS 3.0, but we haven’t provided any details at this time. “

Now, instead of calming the user, Qualcomm’s statement made it even more interesting whether all models based on these Snapdragon platforms would get the new Wear version. However, what we understand at this point is that not all models based on these platforms are eligible for the new Wear version anyway.

More disappointing news came from another major smartwatch maker, Fossil. Earlier this month, the company confirmed that it would end support for updates on Fossil Gen 5, Gen5E and other models. Fossil also confirmed that it is working on a premium smartwatch based on the new Wear integrated platform.

Last week, Google finally broke the silence after speculation about the next Wear began claiming that older Wear OS models would actually get new updates. In a statement to Android police, Google, in wise terms, disagreed with Qualcomm’s statement.

“User experience is our number one priority. We have not confirmed the eligibility or timeline for the Wear OS smartwatch to be updated to the new integrated platform. Run an integrated platform that guarantees all the components of the user. There are many technical requirements to do this. The experience is optimized. “

This statement doesn’t really answer any of the big questions that everyone has come up with about Wear OS in the future. But when interpreted correctly, Google doesn’t want to hold high expectations for existing Wear OS-based smartwatch users. Instead, Google is dropping a big hint about hardware restrictions.

Google’s big challenge here isn’t dealing with existing users who own Wear OS-based smartwatches. Instead, it employs a huge list of features that watchOS offers to Apple Watch users. Compared to Apple’s watchOS, Google and Samsung’s upcoming Wear has one major advantage. Many smartwatch makers will build devices on this integrated platform. In its keynote, the company confirmed that the new integrated platform will be available to all device manufacturers. This means developers can build apps with a single set of APIs. You can also download these apps from the Google Play store.

So we have to wait a bit longer for Google to officially release a new Wear for smartwatch enthusiasts.

