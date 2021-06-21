Windows 11 Events: What to Expect from Microsoft





Microsoft’s next-generation Windows event will take place later this week on June 24th at 11:00 am EST. Thanks to the big leak in Windows 11, we already know what to expect from Microsoft events.

Microsoft is widely expected to announce a new version of Windows named Windows 11. Microsoft recently made fun of a new version of Windows and dropped some hints that it’s likely to be Windows 11. This special Windows event starts at 11:00 am. The invitation contains a window that creates a contour shadow, such as the number 11. Microsoft executives have also been teasing the announcement of the next generation of Windows for months, with an 11-minute video teasing the new Windows 11 startup sound.

We expected Windows 11 to include a new user interface, a new Windows store, and more. It covers the entire live event at The Verge, but here’s an overview of what we expect.

Part of the new Windows 11 UI. New Windows 11 UI

I’ve known for months that Microsoft is working on improving the Windows UI, but most of it seems to appear in Windows 11. The leaked version of the operating system has been redesigned to have a new Start menu in the center. Taskbar.

New Windows ink for Windows 11. Windows widget for Windows 11.

This is very similar to what we saw on Windows 10 X, and Microsoft canceled in favor of migrating part of its operating system to the main version of Windows. The 10X version of Windows was originally built for dual-screen devices, but Microsoft is currently putting that work on hold.

The new Start menu in Windows 11 acts as a launcher for leaked copies, allowing you to quickly find recently used documents and your favorite apps. The live tiles that were initially displayed in Windows 8 are gone,[スタート]You can move the menu to the left side of the screen.

In addition to the Start menu and buttons, there are other subtle UI improvements. With a great focus on the rounded corners of Windows 11, it was hoped that multitasking would be newly improved across tablets, laptops and desktop PCs. The leaked copy didn’t have all the UI changes, and I was hoping for additional changes to common parts of Windows such as the taskbar, Notification Center, and volume pop-ups.

New Windows store

It’s also expected that Microsoft will spend time talking about the new store approach in Windows 11. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has teased an important update to Windows that focuses on the economic opportunities of developers and creators. Last month, Nadella said he would offer all Windows developers more opportunities today and welcome all creators looking for the most innovative and new open platform for building, distributing and monetizing applications. Said.

The Windows Store needs to be overhauled.

Microsoft is reportedly working on a new Windows store open to all apps and games. The overhaul will allow developers to send Windows applications, including browsers such as Chrome and Firefox, to the store, and may also allow apps to use third-party commerce platforms.

By enabling a third-party commerce platform across apps in the Windows Store, developers can avoid Microsoft’s 15% savings from developers using in-app payments. This will be a big change when Microsoft, Epic Games and others are pressing Apple to change the App Store policy.

Microsoft recently announced a 30% reduction in PC games from the Windows Store. This has dropped to just 12%, less than the 15% reduction in apps. This is in line with what Epic Games offers in its own store, and this move could put more pressure on the Valves Steam store.

Expect productivity and multitasking improvements in Windows 11.Photo courtesy of: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge Focus on people who depend on Windows

Microsoft has been trying to lure authors, developers, and others into Windows, but hopes to focus on improving the core of Windows 11 to benefit those who depend on the operating system every day. was doing.

Microsoft was surprised at the explosive growth in Windows usage during the pandemic. And I feel that Windows 11 is an opportunity to prove that the company has invested more in the overall health of its operating system decades ago. In addition to the usual security improvements that Microsoft normally provides in newer Windows versions, we wanted to focus more on productivity and some power user features.

In the leaked version of Windows 11, we’ve seen tips for improving the multitasking interface between desktop PCs and tablets with a new UI that makes it easy to snap apps. Microsoft is also improving the way it handles multiple monitor support in Windows 11 to put an end to the frustration that power users have experienced over the years.

There is also an opportunity for Microsoft to focus more on games on Windows 11. This has received a lot of attention on the Xbox side lately, and Microsoft admitted a few years ago that there was a lot to do with Windows PC games. Some of that has already begun with the new Xbox app and the impressive Xbox game bar that will be bundled with Windows 11. However, there are some fundamental changes that Microsoft can make to Windows to improve PC gaming and performance.

We were hoping to hear more about the Xbox’s auto-HDR feature in Windows, along with improvements like Direct Storage that reduce game load times. Water also loves to see some improvements in game security to prevent game aimbots and Wallhack, but didn’t expect Windows 11 to solve this complex problem on its own. Microsoft has the opportunity to prove its commitment to PC gaming with Windows 11 as the platform of choice, especially for PC gamers.

Free upgrade

Currently, I was hoping that Windows 11 would be a free upgrade for all PCs running Windows 10. Microsoft is focusing on free upgrades to Windows 10 during its launch, so it doesn’t make sense to suddenly start billing for Windows 11. Microsoft makes most of Windows revenue through OEM or commercial licenses, so a free upgrade to Windows 11 for consumers should be easy.

Please pay attention to The Verge on June 24th at 11am (Eastern Standard Time) / 8am (Pacific Standard Time). It covers all of Microsoft’s Windows 11 announcements, along with all the live blogs that are happening during the next-generation Windows event.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos