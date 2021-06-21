Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but PS4 owners should be careful





The Johnny Silverhand adventure is back in the PlayStation Store, more than six months after it was removed.

CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 returned to the PlayStation Store on Monday after withdrawing from the Sony console digital market last December when players encountered major bugs and issues in the days following the release of the science fiction game. Developer CD Projekt Red recommends playing sci-fi games on PS5 (via backward compatibility) or PS4 Pro instead of the base PS4 model.

“While we continue to improve stability on all platforms, users may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition,” he wrote in a tweet.

# Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store.

You can play games on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5. In addition, late 2021 will make a free next-generation upgrade available to all owners of the PS4 version of Cyberpunk 2077. pic.twitter.com/ RTkptIHOb4

The PlayStation Store list also includes a warning for playing on PS4, which is “not recommended” for the original 2013 model of the console.

Both Sony and Microsoft have removed cyberpunk from the console’s digital store and offered refunds to unfortunate customers following the successful launch of the game. The problem was reportedly particularly apparent on the base PS4 and Xbox One hardware (the original 2013 version of the console).

Shortly thereafter, the developer co-founder acknowledged in an apology video that the console version of the game “does not meet the quality standards we want to meet” and outlines plans to fix the problem through downloadable patches. Did. Get Cyberpunk on your PS4 or Xbox One and you’ll have access to a free next-generation upgrade when PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are released later this year.

Currently playing: See this: Cyberpunk 2077 has a bug, but it’s still worth playing

10:19







