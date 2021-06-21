Why Google ranks plagiarism over original content





John Mueller explained why Google ranks plagiarized content over the original content in Google SEO Office-hours Hangouts. He explained that this can happen if the publisher of the original content is of poor overall quality.

John Mueller’s answer was in the context of a question about why article thieves outnumbered the original content publishers.

Another site ranked high in the copied content

The person asking the question was concerned that the content copied from his site would be used to rank other sites.

He asked John Mueller if Google could know which site was the original content publisher and which site published the copy.

The person asked:

“Please consistently copy my content and tell me if anyone has a higher rank than us … what are the factors we should investigate, or what steps should we take …?”

DMCA is a legal action

Mueller first discussed filing a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claim. This is a legal procedure that applies to US publishers.

The person followed up the question by asking if Google could distinguish between the original content and the stolen content.

John Mueller began his answer by asserting that Google could know which site was the first publisher of the content.

He then explained why Google may rank plagiarizer over the publisher of the original content.

John Mueller:

“From my point of view, that’s what we can make most of.

However, even if you know which is the original and which is the copy, it may make sense to show the copy in the search results.

So it’s like it can happen.

And one of the situations I’ve seen this happen consistently is when the overall quality of the website is low. When the system sees it, you can’t really trust this website.

However, if a higher quality website captures and publishes some of this content, you really need to show it in your search results because you are familiar with it.

It is also one of the situations you may encounter and may also be worth investing in to improve the quality of your entire website.

So apparently it’s not just that one article that people like. But also the rest of your entire website. “

Why doesn’t Google trust the website?

There are many reasons why Google may not trust your website.

If Google ranks another site for plagiarized content, it’s fairly safe to set the content aside as a quality issue, as the quality issue may not be the content.

Low quality inbound and outbound links remain among the key quality issues. In addition to the content itself, inbound and outbound links are arguably the most important quality issue.

There are rare cases where a domain is poisoned after it was previously used for spamming purposes.

This is a traditional penalty that doesn’t appear in the Google Search Console and can cause your site to not be ranked by keyword phrase.

Sites typically pop out once a month and rank by their own domain name, but after a few days the search results disappear.

Read: Sites can’t be ranked on Google: Is it a legacy domain penalty?

In the above article, John Mueller sent the domain to the person asking the question so that he could get the attention of others.

I monitored my domain for about a month and a half, and after about 6 weeks the issue was quietly fixed. I and others have seen the problem over the last 18 years.

If another site outperforms your site with your own content, it may mean rating a quality signal. If you don’t feel uncomfortable, you may need a second opinion from someone unrelated to your site.

If the original site is of poor quality, Google may display stolen content

Watch John Mueller answer the question at 11 minutes

