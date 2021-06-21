Prime Minister chairs a group that promotes breakthroughs in science and technology





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would chair a group that leverages advances in science and technology in the United Kingdom with the aim of applying research for the benefit of society.

Johnson hopes that the group will build on the results of its rapid domestic coronavirus vaccine efforts and identify other areas where R & D can benefit from public funding through a similar approach. .. The government frequently mentions the potential of Britain’s engineering and technology, especially in areas such as space, which are central to Britain’s success after Brexit.

From discovery to delivery, our vaccination program proves that the UK can achieve it on a large scale and quickly, according to Johnson. With the right direction, pace and support, we can bring to life more scientific and technological breakthroughs that will transform the lives of people in the UK and around the world.

That is why Im establishes a new Council of Ministers and offices at the heart of the government, realizing the endless possibilities that research and technology must offer, and solidifying Britain’s position as a global science superpower. Can be a thing.

According to a government statement, the group in the form of the new National Council for Science and Technology will address social challenges and provide a strategic direction for the use of science and technology to boost prosperity.The economic benefits are green technology (Net Zero Aviation, hydrogen, and energy storage), treatment to treat cancer (not treatment), and [keep] Our citizens are safe.

The group is chaired by Johnson and co-chaired by Chief Scientific Advisor Serpatrick Valence. Valence has also been appointed National Technical Advisor and will lead the new Cabinet Office-based Science and Technology Strategy Bureau. Its first task is to consider the technical bets that the UK should prioritize for its strategic advantage.

Sir Patrick commented: The new Department of Technology and Strategy will put science and technology at the center of policymaking and strengthen the way governments work to strengthen Britain’s position as a science superpower. We look forward to working with the National Science and Technology Council to help identify cutting-edge research and technologies that will give the UK a strategic advantage.

The government aims to increase spending on R & D, investing $ 14.9 billion in 2012-22, increasing to $ 22 billion by 2024-25, and economic production of total investment by 2027. We promise to raise it to 2.4% of the high. Aria, a high-risk, high-paying research funding agency, wants to explore areas of science and technology that have the potential to generate breakthrough discoveries and innovative technologies in the long run.

Dr. Mike Galsworthy, Head of Scientists4EU, told Johnson on Twitter: Brexit itself lost Britain [hundreds of millions of pounds] Participated in Horizon 2020 with only chaotic uncertainties and removed the co-first status in the program.And you cut [the] UKRI budget.

Mark Smith, a partner in Ayming UK’s innovation incentives, welcomed the announcement, adding: Successful innovation ambitions require governments to upgrade their innovation infrastructure. Funding institutions need to be agile, incentive schemes need to be as effective as possible, and an innovation ecosystem that leverages world-leading academic institutions and private sectors needs to be created. Only then can we be in the best position to become a science superpower.

Sign up for E & T News emails to deliver such great articles to your inbox every day.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos