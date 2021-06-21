2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class First Drive Review: Best in the Industry





The new S-Class doesn’t seem to have changed much, but there’s a technological revolution inside.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

Don’t fill the lead: The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is a great machine and a technical wonder. Like its predecessor, the sedan has a conservative exterior design, but this gorgeous flagship brings bold new technologies such as 3D gauges and augmented reality HUDs, as well as significant improvements in already sophisticated performance. I’m proud.

Next generation MBUX

As Mercedes’ flagship, the S-Class is packed with the best cabin technology the brand has ever had to offer. Sit in the driver’s seat in nappa leather and welcome the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz user experience. Capacitive OLED displays feature haptic feedback that returns subtle and satisfying clicks on each input, bright, vibrant colors and vibrant. The screen somehow feels bigger than the 12.8 inch diagonal length means, probably because of the square aspect ratio. Even the standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay interfaces feel bold.

The only minor problem with this generation of MBUX is the lack of physical shortcut keys for navigation, media and vehicle modes. For example, every time you need to move from the map to the radio, you need to return to the home screen. .. On the other hand, some capacitive buttons on the bottom edge of the display behave inconsistently. For example, slide to adjust the volume and tap to change the dynamic drive mode, but the control surface looks the same.

At the bottom of the screen is also a fingerprint scanner that allows users to quickly activate their user profiles, allowing them to save settings and settings for multiple drivers. You can also protect your profile using a combination of facial recognition, PIN, or authentication methods.

My favorite cabin technology feature is the optional 3D technology package that upgrades the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display. The system uses a stereoscopic driver monitoring camera to detect the driver’s head and adjust the display to send different information to each eye for 3D effects. It can be quite dramatic on some screens (such as maps), but it’s subtle when displaying gauges. It looks great, but some of my colleagues complain that it’s distracting. Thankfully, 3D effects can be disabled with the push of a button.

Next year, Mercedes will begin offering even larger hyperscreen glass dashboards in the S-Class (yes, from the electric EQS). So that’s probably a really big reason to wait for the 2022 model.

Biturbo V8

The basic S500 spec (if you can call anything “basic” for the S-Class) features a 3.0-liter turbo I6 suitable for a total of 429 horsepower and 438 lb-ft torque. The S580 steps up from a 4.0-liter displacement to a 496hp and 516lb-ft twin-turbo V8 power. Both trims feature a Mercedes-Benz EQ boost 48-volt mild hybrid system that splits torque between all four wheels via a standard 9-speed automatic transmission and 4MATIC all-wheel drive.

The new S-Class is slightly larger than before, 1.3 inches longer overall, 208.2 inches, and the wheelbase increases 2.0 inches to 126.2. Usually it means a more planted and stable ride at the expense of a larger circle of rotation. However, Benz managed to get the cake and eat it by combining the long wheelbase with the optional rear wheel steering. As a result, the S-Class can add up to 4.5 degree countersteering to the rear axle at low speeds, greatly improving maneuverability in the city, especially in tight parking lots. The Executive Line Package steps up to 10 degrees of freedom in the rear axle for a rotating circle comparable to a compact A-Class sedan. Beyond 35 mph, the rear steer switches in the same direction as the front, improving stability during lane change operations.

Despite the huge 21-inch wheel options, the ride quality is not compromised thanks to the well-tuned airmatic suspension.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

From supple airmatic suspension that completely removes potholes to V8 velvety power delivery and perfectly weighted steering, the rough edges are smoothed from every aspect of the new S-Class core driving experience. Ignition is also instant. There is no coughing or cranking when you press the start button. The moment the engine is stopped, it hums quietly thanks to the EQ-Boost electric starter.

The driver has access to five drive modes: Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, and user-customizable, personalized drive modes. The S580’s throttle and steering response becomes more dynamic as you choose a sportier setting, but it doesn’t make you feel uncomfortable after driving about 300 miles in a two-day test. Of course, the comfort of countless creatures can be quite helpful.

Energizing comfort

The Mercedes Energizing Comfort Theme is back with this latest generation S-Class new extension. These presets combine ambient lighting themes, climate control, fragrance settings, massage seat modes, music and sound into mood-based themes such as “Vitality” and “Refresh”. Mercedes says Energizing Comfort can increase the driver’s attention and even automatically suggest trying one of the modes, especially if you’re driving a long stint. Yes, it’s a very gimmick, but these modes are a great showcase of S-Class cabin equipment.

The Burmester 4D premium audio system available has 1,750 watts of amplification, two resonators, 30 speakers, and each seatback includes an individually adjustable subwoofer to physically transfer music through the fuselage. You can feel it. Optional massage seats are upgraded with more zones and clearer articulation modes, from deep point pressures to wider vibration waves.

The new MBUX infotainment is an impressive kit, but Mercedes-Benz’s giant hyperscreen is coming next year.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

My favorite MB Cabin Tech, Ambient Accent Lighting, is also overhauled so bright that it can be enjoyed during the day. Unfortunately, I couldn’t really see it glowing at night. The lights are also linked to several safety features, such as illuminating the dashboard red while the emergency brake assist is stopped, or blinking the door before opening it.

Driving assistance technology

The S-Class is equipped with the latest generation Mercedes Distronic Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go capabilities for traffic jams and Active Steering Assist Lane Centering Aid. On the freeway, lane change assist can automatically check blind spots and then guide the sedan to the adjacent lane.

Of course, you always have to grab the steering wheel. Mercedes claims that the S-Class has enough sensors and cameras to support Level 3 autonomous driving, but automakers are still seeking certification for these systems in the European Union. .. Personally, the United States will not be breathtaking about adopting Level 3 in the near future. Level 2 technology, like GM’s Supercruise, just builds a foothold on this side of the pond.

Probably the coolest driver aid system is the optional augmented reality heads-up display. Part of the 3D technology package mentioned above, this huge full-color transparent AR HUD is projected onto the windshield and looks like a 77-inch display floating right in front of the hood. This allows the HUD to overlay driver aid information on the road. For example, while using Adaptive Cruise Control, the car in front is highlighted, the green line overlaps the lane marker and the edge of the road, and flashes red when you are out of the lane. The AR-HUD can also project navigation information with large floating blue arrows that indicate the next turn or destination as you approach.

The rough edges are smoothed from every aspect of the new S-Class core driving experience.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

The point of most driving assistance technologies is to prevent collisions, but in case of unavoidable circumstances, some new S-class features will be introduced. When the radar sensor detects an imminent side collision, the presafe impulse side system rapidly inflates the side bolster of the seat, moving the driver or passenger in the passenger seat approximately 2.75 inches away from the door and windowpane. The optional E-Active Body Control suspension, on the other hand, can instantly raise the vehicle height by 3.1 inches, and the stiffer body structure under the door absorbs shocks and turns. The sedan will also debut the brand’s first optional passenger airbag. These large airbags deploy from behind the front seats and inflate the wings that surround and support the passenger’s head in the event of a front or side collision.

Price and stock status

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive at the dealership this summer. The Base S500 starts at $ 110,850, including a $ 1,050 destination fee. The S580 with a V8 engine raises its entry point to $ 117,350. As tested, the sticker in this example is $ 142,640, including options such as interior decoration and trim upgrades, rear wheel steering, and a 3D technology package.

The S-Class continues to deliver a complete onslaught of what Mercedes-Benz offers, boasting not only the best from the brand, but also the best technology, comfort and truly unique features in the business. But no car is perfect. Cabin technology is a big step forward, but with less physical control and a step back in functionality. In addition, I know that Hyperscreen will arrive after launch, so I’ll probably wait for 2022 before buying. Or hey, if you’re a filthy rich man, maybe get ready to trade up next year.

Editor’s Note: The travel expenses associated with this story were borne by a common manufacturer in the automotive industry. The judgments and opinions of the roadshow staff are our own and we do not accept paid editing content.

Climb to the driver’s seat for the latest car news and reviews delivered to your inbox twice a week.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos