This strange iPhone bug could permanently disable Wi-Fi – BGR





Joining an untrusted public Wi-Fi network is a practice that you need to teach yourself to avoid to improve privacy. Even if you connect to a coffee shop or hotel’s free Wi-Fi network, you should consider enabling a VPN service to protect your internet traffic. More paranoid people are advised to keep their premium VPN connection on at all times, even when connected to their home, office, or Wi-Fi network owned by a friend or family member. Alternatively, if your cellular plan comes with a good data package or unlimited internet, you can only browse the web in 4G or 5G with your VPN connection active.

By the way, avoiding external Wi-Fi networks also helps to avoid unexpected Wi-Fi bugs that can make your iPhone’s Wi-Fi connection feature useless. This is to avoid a very rare type of Wi-Fi network name that will ruin your iOS Wi-Fi connection until a network reset is performed.

Security researchers often discover unusual events that can cause unexpected behavior in some gadgets. This Wi-Fi issue is similar to all text messages containing strange character sequences that can freeze your iPhone for a limited time.

We are currently investigating the incredibly unusual Wi-Fi network name% p% s% s% s% s% n found by security researcher Carl Schou. As you can see in the following video, after joining that particular Wi-Fi name, the Wi-Fi feature will remain permanently disabled.

After joining personal WiFi using SSID% p% s% s% s% s% n, the iPhone has completely disabled the WiFi feature. Neither reboot nor SSID change is fixed: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3

— Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

MacRumors explains that the first “%” symbol in the Wi-Fi network name above could be a bug guilty. iOS may interpret the first “%” as a string specifier. This can cause the behavior seen in the video.

When Apple fixes this kind of unexpected Wi-Fi bug, a permanent fix may be available, but users who want to duplicate it may find that they can’t fix it themselves without data loss. There is. You cannot restart the phone or change the SSID. One thing to re-enable your Wi-Fi connection is to reset your iPhone’s network settings. To perform a network reset[設定]Go to and from the list[リセット]You need to select a menu. On the next page[ネットワーク設定のリセット]Find the option and follow the instructions.

This type of reset erases any saved Wi-Fi passwords that you may have saved on your device. If you have a very recent iPhone backup, you can consider restoring from that backup to recover your lost Wi-Fi password, but that can lead to loss of app data elsewhere on your phone. .. Otherwise, you will need to manually enter your Wi-Fi password when connecting to a nearby network.

This bug does not affect Android devices, only iPhone. If you connect to the Wi-Fi network named above, your iPad may work as well.







