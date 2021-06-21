Everything you need to know





Keywords and match types are one of the most basic elements of PPC, but like almost everything else in technology, they are constantly changing.

Even if you’re a veteran PPC veteran, the Google Ads phrase match you grew up in is probably no longer a phrase match today.

In fact, the current iteration of phrase matching only occurred after mid-February 2021, which absorbed some of the functionality of the Partial Match Change (BMM) keyword.

In this post, you’ll learn important things you need to know about matching new phrases. But first, let’s talk about the basics of match types.

What is a keyword match type?

Basically, the match type defines how close a user’s search query needs to be to the advertiser’s keywords in order to qualify for triggering an ad.

In the early days of Google Ads, match-type behavior was very simple.

Exact match: Show ads only if the query is exactly the same as the keyword Phrase match: Show ads even if there are extra words before and after the keyword Partial match: As long as all keywords are included Show ads in search, regardless of word order.

As you can see, act is the most restrictive match type and broad is the loosest. Phrase matches are in the middle.

By providing match types, ad platforms allow advertisers to specify their willingness to serve ads for searches that are similar to keywords.

You don’t have to think about all the queries that users can run if you’re looking for what advertisers are selling, you can use looser match types such as partial matches and phrases to display ads for those queries. I will.

Close variant

But, as I said, things are constantly changing, and when Google introduced close variants, those easy-to-understand match types were confused.

Regardless of the match type you use, closed variants change the actual content of your keywords, giving your ad platform a lot of room for how to match your keywords to your search queries.

Think of a close variant as a set of predefined methods that allow Google to change keywords. What looks like one keyword in an ad group can actually be hundreds of very similar keywords behind the scenes. You won’t see it, but you’re all set to serve your ad.

Fortunately, it’s no secret how Google comes up with all these variations. They are based on 11 specific operations:

11 Documented Ways “Close Variant” Keyword Match Works in Google Ads What’s the new phrase match?

As a result, match types are more complex. What is the phrase matching now?

By today’s definition, “advertising may appear in searches that include the meaning of a keyword that may be implied, and user search may be a more specific form of meaning.”

The big change is not the words in the keyword, but what those words mean.

The meaning has been replaced by a keyword.

For phrase matching, the keyword meaning must be part of the query, but the query may contain additional text.

All references to the word order that were part of the original definition of the phrase are gone. Google’s machine learning can now distinguish whether word order is important, so you don’t have to maintain strict word order all the time.

This is very similar to the original partial match. However, the partial match itself has also evolved to be able to display ads for related searches, even if they have different meanings.

The following table illustrates the differences between match types and helps show where phrase matches fit extensively and exactly.

An example of how Google’s three major keyword match types work.

Reviewing the definitions of the three match types, the 2021 match types look like this:

Exact match: Show ads when the query has the same meaning as the keyword Phrase match: Show ads when the query contains the same meaning as the keyword Partial match: Show ads when the query is related to the keyword

The phrase match remains in the middle of the spectrum of singularity.

Now that you know what the phrase match is, let’s take a look at some relevant things that can help you understand.

Know what Google thinks are synonymous

Phrase matching relies on machine learning (ML) to determine whether the order of words in a search changes meaning, and so on.

As a simple example, it helps Google decide whether to search [buy chocolate milk] And [buy milk chocolate] It means the same thing.

Will the order of the words change? [milk] And [chocolate] Do you want to change the meaning?

By using phrase matching, you agree that Google’s ML will make these decisions.

But do they always understand it correctly? You won’t know unless you monitor it.

Fortunately, Google categorizes the query match types in the report so you can see if the query is a simple phrase match or a phrase match that contains similar variants.

In the Report section, create a table report with rows for Search Keywords, Search Terms, and Search Term Match Types.

Note that some search terms are “phrases” and others are “phrases (similar variants)”. By adding a filter, you can see only the variants that are close to you and decide if you need negative keywords.

By the way, you can do the same for exact match keywords.

Use Google Ads reports to report on what Google considers to be similar variations of phrase-matching keywords.

With a higher degree of automation, you can also analyze the difference in meaning between keywords and search terms and automate negative keywords if they deviate significantly from what Google intended.

Smart bidding is a phrase match companion

Another automation you can control is bid management. Also, if you want your ad engine to determine part of your keyword match, such as when using phrase matching or partial matching, you should seriously consider automating your bids.

It’s worth considering automating bids, as match types have been significantly relaxed.

If Google decides to show ads for irrelevant queries, we don’t want to stick to bidding the same amount for those searches.

If it’s less relevant, your conversion rate will be lower, and you’ll need to lower your bid to run at acceptable levels from a CPA or ROAS perspective.

Negative Broad Match has different rules

Add keywords to let Google know when your ad will appear. It makes sense for Google to develop close variations and offer advertisers looser match-type options such as broads and phrases.

Negative keywords, on the other hand, serve a completely different purpose. These are used to eliminate unwanted searches due to poor performance or irrelevance.

As a result, negative keywords do not use similar variations or extensions and are more strict about the words that advertisers want to exclude.

Block ads only if the exact word for the negative keyword appears in your search.

That said, there are different types of negative keywords.

So like a negative phrase [chocolate milk] Means you shouldn’t show ads for [buy chocolate milk] While still showing ads [buy milk chocolate]..

Word order is important for negative phrase matching keywords.

Conclusion

Keywords are no longer just words, but meaning. However, the ad engine still provides advertisers with different match types, so you can tell Google how well your search query matches your keywords.

Phrase matches are located between the accurate and the wide, so there is a balance between accuracy and volume.

Understanding how new phrase matching works and deploying monitoring and bidding automation can be a very useful match type for advertisers.

Other resources:

Image credit

All screenshots taken by the author in June 2021

