Difficult choices in competition for innovation and competition





The US Senate passage of the US Innovation Competition Law (USICA), supported by both Republicans and Democrats with 68-32 votes, recognizes fierce competition from around the world, especially China, for leadership in key technology areas. To this end, some of the bills are endless frontier legislation that prioritizes investment in key technology areas at the forefront of competition with China.

The potential for such significant state investment in resources and attention provides options and choices for policy makers to consider. For example, $ 1/4 trillion in five years is a significant investment of about $ 50 billion annually in new spending. But should it involve companies dedicated to research, development and innovation? The version passed by the Senate is neither developed nor named. Closest is the creation of an inter-ministerial working group led by the Office of Science and Technology Policy, which includes the National Science Foundation, the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, and other agencies needed to coordinate the implementation of the law. included. And related activities.

On the one hand, organizations may become responsible for implementation and reporting, monitoring and disruption resolution, analytical capabilities and forecasting. But on the other hand, taking a more directive approach to research, development and innovation can have the opposite effect of what the bill authors intended by suppressing innovation and industrial capacity.

Increasing US competitiveness successfully crosses the valley of death between development activities and commercial use, with the ability to conduct cutting-edge research in top-quality facilities, development to support technological maturity, and economically on a large scale. It also seems to mean having the industrial capacity to produce. .. Each of these key components is well represented within USICA, but seems to have little intent regarding connective tissue or the relationships between them. How important is the successful effort to fully identify the connections between each? These transitions between key components can be essential to successful technology development and fielding.

Another option policymakers may want to consider is the scope of their investment in predictive ability to perceive technology challenges and opportunities and make appropriate changes. To emphasize the intelligence gathering and analysis capabilities, and why trend predictions help in this regard, we just need to mention the semiconductor capacity and 5G communications examples. Such problems did not occur overnight. I’ve seen it deploy in slow motion for over 40 years for microprocessors and over 5 years for 5G.

In both cases, there were failures and lost opportunities. By the mid-1980s, before the United States acted, Japan had a market share of nearly 80% of the global DRAM market, accounting for seven of the top ten chip makers. In 5G, the first choice of spectrum provides a more costly solution. It’s not affordable and isn’t attractive for adoption in some countries. The recent reassignment of the military spectrum for consumer applications means that US companies will be able to develop more competitive 5G networks.

Given the need to make difficult choices in this race for innovation and competition, the ability to perform net assessments that focus on two or more competitors or opponents, usually through a comparison process, is worth considering. It can be a useful option. Net assessment strives to define and clarify options, help them understand the relative benefits of these options, and provide a basis for decision makers to make choices. In the 1970s, the Pentagon used the Office of Net Assessment framework in recommending continued funding for long-range bombers. The purpose of the recommendations in this case is not for effectiveness, but for US investment in bombers, the Soviet Union must spend more resources to develop modernized air defense systems that they cannot afford. It was that we had to. Such net evaluation capabilities may provide important insights in considering technologies for development. In the case of potential competition with China, it may provide the basis for decision-making regarding technological development based on other purposes, including, for example, disrupting the decisions of competitors.

Approximately $ 10 billion over five years for university innovation institutions to conduct interdisciplinary and collaborative research related to key technology focus areas is the importance of human capital investment in this effort for innovation and competition. It is recognition. What options could be further developed to educate, attract and train the next generation of scientists, engineers and engineers? Such a workforce needs to reflect the full range of American diversity and background.

Of course, the United States faces a variety of other technology and innovation competitors in terms of ledger security. In addition to China’s and North Korea’s nuclear and missile systems, Turkey has integrated Russian-made air defense equipment into its army, and Russia’s cyberattacks, to name just a few. USICA is more generally focused on competing with China, but it is worth not to lose sight of these additional competitions.

Daniel M. Gerstein works for the non-profit non-partisan RAND Corporation and was Deputy Secretary and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Department from 2011 to 2014.

