Google’s UI Toolkit Flutter 2.2 claims cross-platform crown





At a recent Google I / O conference, Google announced Flutter, version 2.2 of the cross-platform UI toolkit. According to one study, this is currently the most popular cross-platform option. Google has focused on fixing issues in this release, optimizing performance, and improving existing features. Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe, Sony and Ubuntu Linux all have enhanced support for Flutter.

Google quotes SlashData’s Mobile Developer Population Forecast 2021 and states that 45% of developers are currently choosing Flutter, an increase of 47% over the previous year. This makes Flutter the most popular cross-platform UI toolkit.

Google also announced that 200,000 apps on the Play Store are built on Flutter. This is an increase of 50,000 from the end of 2020, with a growth rate of 440% since December 2019. However, in the same 16 months, the number of Google teams building Flutter apps increased by only 50% from “20+” to “30+”. For comparison: In the 27 months from February 2019 to April 2021, Google’s Angular application increased by 430% from “600+” to “2600 or 2700”. This is exactly what Google developer advocate Emma Twersky explained in this podcast (28:35 minutes).

The Flutter ecosystem has also improved. First, Microsoft has an Alpha release of Flutter Desktop running on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) UI toolkit. Flutter is also gaining attention in Linux and Tizen, Sony has incorporated the Flutter port into embedded Linux, and Ubuntu Linux shipped with the Flutter SDK in April. Meanwhile, Samsung is porting Flutter to smartwatches, TVs and IoT devices that use the operating system Tizen. Finally, Adobe has updated the plugin for the UI design tool XD, which generates Flutter applications.

As part of the Flutter 2.2 optimization, Google has added a background cache to its web app via a service worker. Android apps now support delay components that download code and resources on the fly. Also, iOS animations are less choppy on first use (so-called junk). The Flutter team has also cut the time required for serious Flutter issues by more than half in the last six months and continues to resolve issues faster than new issues are submitted (at the time of writing).

Last March, Flutter 2 shipped Dart 2.12, introducing Sound Null safety. Over 80% of the top 1,000 packages in the Flutter plugin repository have already been migrated to null safety. As a result, Google is confident that null safety will be the default for new Flutter projects.

Flutter 2.2 builds on Dart 2.13 and improves communication with native C code by supporting inline arrays and pack structures. Also add a type alias.

typedef Integer = int; void main () {print (int == integer); // true}

Google has updated Google AdMob and the Flutter plugin for in-app purchases (reached production quality). The new payment plugin relies on Apple Pay and Google Pay. Flutter also promised to fully implement the new Material You design system when it ships later this year.

The Flutter web app itself, DartDevTools, now shows where objects are assigned, allows you to insert custom events into the memory timeline, and supports third-party tool extensions.

Developers can also add Flutter UI to their existing native iOS and Android apps. Google provided WeChat as an example, “the world’s largest multi-purpose messaging, social media, and payment app.” Video editor and virtual conferencing support was built with Flutter.

Google emphasized that Dart can also be used for server-side code. Dart is available for both Docker images and serverless frameworks that handle both HTTP requests and Cloud Events.

Google I / O provides some videos about Flutter. There are 6 Flutter sessions, 5 workshops and 2 “Ask means things” events.

Immediately after Google I / O, Google’s feature-based OS Fuchsia made its debut on Google Nest Hub. Fuchsia uses Flutter as its UI toolkit.

