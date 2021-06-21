Samsung Prime Day Deals: $ 100 for Galaxy S21 Plus, $ 150 for Galaxy Watch 3





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Samsung’s Prime Day trading list will evolve over the next few days as new products emerge, even for retail partners and Samsung itself. If you’re a Samsung loyalist, you’ll want to check this page and all CNET Prime Day coverage for the latest discounts, even if you’re pretty grateful when you see it.

For now, Samsung’s best bet is the Galaxy S21 phone family, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Tab S7 product line.

Cut chatter

This list is kept up to date, so check back often.

Sarah Tew / CNET

The main functional difference between the Galaxy S21 Plus, the middle child of Samsung’s flagship mobile phone family, and the regular Galaxy S21 is the S21 Plus’s larger screen (6.7 inches vs. 6.2 inches) and larger battery (4,800mAh vs. 4,000mAh). )is. The larger model is a little over an ounce heavier and has a slightly lower pixel density on the display. You usually pay $ 200 more for the S21 Plus than the regular model. The deal narrows the price difference to a more affordable $ 100 surcharge.

Read the CNET comparison for the Galaxy S21 family.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Samsung’s second pass on a foldable smartphone beat CNET reviewer Patrick Holland last summer. “Above all, the Galaxy Z Flip is fun, so I won’t say about many phones.” This isn’t a big discount, but if you want to try out the novelty of the folding screen yourself, here’s a good way to get it. ..

See CNET’s review of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Angela Lang / CNET

The beauty of the annual phone update is that previous generation still-working models often get big discounts when the latest and greatest push them out of the spotlight. This offer from Amazon is for a replay model, so you need to put some confidence in the restoration process, but for $ 230, this is an attractive deal on a solid smartphone.

Read CNET’s review of the Galaxy S10.

Juan Garzon / CNET

When the Galaxy Watch 3 was launched in August, it enhanced healthy living functions. It currently features advanced sleep tracking, a blood oxygen level reader, and improved fitness tools. Samsung and its retail partners are discounting watches across the Galaxy family this Prime Day season, but of all the deals we’ve seen, this offers the biggest discount for most features. I will.

Read CNET’s review of the Galaxy Watch 3.

David Carnoy / CNET

$ 120 is a great deal on a popular wireless earphone set with active noise canceling, especially given Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro debuting for $ 200 earlier this year. CNET reviewer David Carnoy described them as “almost impressive,” but had some complaints about their fit to the ears. A set of inserts can help you customize the fit to your ears.

Read CNET’s review of the Galaxy Buds Pro.

Juan Garzon / CNET

Android tablets are still alive on Samsung. The Galaxy Tab S7 is the latest tablet with an 11-inch screen, an S pen and Dex option to turn your tablet into a laptop. Use a little more Tab S7 Plus to upgrade to a larger 12.4-inch screen. With the $ 80 discount on the Tab S7, tablets will drop from $ 650 to $ 570, and Tab S7 Plus will drop from the regular $ 850 to $ 770.

Read the impression of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

