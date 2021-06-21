Best Deal for Prime Day Board Games: Save Up to 35% on STEM and Strategy Games





On this Prime Day, you can earn incredible savings in board games to challenge, educate and entertain your family. Lots of great board game deals for all ages, from teens to toddlers. For this, the acclaimed epic strategy game Twilight Imperium costs only $ 95.89 and saves over $ 54. Also, the Osmo-Genius Starter Kit for iPad is currently 35. % Off on Amazon.

See below for other great board game deals on this Prime Day.

BEST PRIME DAY TWILIGHT IMPERIUM DEAL

Twilight Imperium 4th Edition $ 149.95 $ 95.89 At Amazon, this epic science fiction strategy game allows players to control their intergalactic civilization and compete for planetary control through trade, diplomacy, and conquest. On this Prime Day, you’ll get 36% off the 4th edition of this acclaimed game.View deal

Risk: The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Edition: $ 49.99 on Amazon 34.99 The classic world conquest game is a torkane as two to four players fight for control of Middle-earth, form an army, roll dice and steal territory. Is given a touch. You can start your own adventure today for only $ 34.99 and save valuable 30%!

Carcassonne Board Game Big Box: $ 66.99 $ 57.50 on Amazon In this medieval tiled city builder, 2-6 players each act as feudal lords, assigning workers, collecting resources and expanding the city. I will. Save $ 9.50 in this huge box containing base games and 11 expansion packs!View deal

Pandemic Hot Zone North America: $ 19.99 $ 6.99 on Amazon A deadly virus outbreak can overwhelm the planet (it’s too familiar). This slimmed-down version of the popular pandemic board game now costs only $ 6.99 and saves $ 13!

Game of Thrones Mother of Dragon Expansion: $ 39.95 $ 29.65 on Amazon For those who have a Game of Thrones board game, this expansion is for House Targarien with the Iron Throne and a new vascular system. Introduce your struggle and add it to your strategic challenges. You need a copy of the base game to play. Get a copy of this enhanced version and save 26%!View deal

Happy Little Dinosaurs Base Game: $ 20 $ 13.99 at Amazon Sometimes feels like the end of the world: But in this prehistoric themed game, 2-4 players, little dinosaurs predators, hot lava And even help survive the meteor! The best dinosaurs may win this Prime Day, which saves 30% on base games!View deal

The Crew-Quest for Planet Nine: $ 14.95 $ 10.39 on Amazon This award-winning adventure card game takes you into outer space in search of a mysterious planet at the edge of the solar system. For ages 10 and up, you can get a copy for only $ 10.39.View transaction

Osmo-Genius Starter Kit: $ 139.99 $ 90.49 on Amazon This bundle of educational puzzle games is designed to develop problem-solving, math, spelling, and punctuation skills. For ages 6-10, you can now save 35%. This includes two additional cooperative games and an Osmo iPad base!View deal

