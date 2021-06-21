News-Press Only: Google is working on creating a special computer





Goleta Lab focuses on the development of the error-corrected quantum computer KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSE. Rik Lucero, lead engineer at Google Quantum AI, presents graphics detailing the future of research in Goleta’s lab. Google is working on a quantum computer with error fixes.

Google is tasked with creating error-corrected quantum computers that perform better than previously created supercomputers and streamline solutions to some of the world’s largest problems.

And that mission is nearing completion here in the Santa Barbara area.

Last month, Google announced a new Quantum AI research campus in Goreta.

Erik Lucero stands in front of a photo of the Sycamore chip at Google’s new Quantum AI headquarters in Goreta.

The brand new facility is Google’s new headquarters for quantum computing research, upgrading its headquarters from an old space near M. Special Brewing Co.

From the outside, the facility looks like a typical office building. But internally, the lab with state-of-the-art equipment has some of the state-of-the-art computational research going on over the next decade.

Within this new facility, researchers want to create the world’s most elite problem-solving machines. Their research focuses on the development of qubits or quantum computers that utilize qubits, which have the ability to solve complex problems such as molecular behavior.

Qubits have the power to mimic the quantum properties of molecules and atoms by being present in a complex mixture of 0s and 1s, much like atoms exist in multiple states at once.

This new technology can even rethink the work of traditional chemists, allowing scientists to study the binding energies of molecules, for example, without manually creating physical models in the laboratory. This allows chemists to discover and map previously untouched regions of the molecular world.

On the left, Google’s quantum computer research and development attracted the attention of Science magazine. On the right, Google announced the new Quantum AI headquarters in Goreta.

Quantum computers with error corrections will accelerate the chemist’s research process, Google Quantum AI lead engineer Eric Lucero told News-Press. He explained that by using a quantum computer, chemists can map molecules and perform tests on molecules that have never been mapped before.

According to researchers, mapping and studying molecules using quantum computers not only saves them time and energy, but also helps them find solutions to many of the world’s problems faster.

For example, researchers are using new technologies to discover ways to make better batteries using less rare earth materials, or to feed the world’s population by making fertilizers more efficiently. Say you can learn. It also leads to the development of new drugs, improving optimization techniques, which may also improve artificial intelligence.

This is an opportunity to build new computing power for humanity that will benefit everyone, Lucero said.

In 2019, Google researchers demonstrated that quantum systems could be built and that even small quantum computers could outperform the largest supercomputers on the planet.

Researchers who know what’s possible are now working on a quest to develop error-corrected quantum computers over the next decade.

The lab space features state-of-the-art technology and various murals on the wall. It is this Goreta site that researchers expect to create quantum computers that are more powerful than any other supercomputer in history. This is an opportunity to build new computing power for humanity that will benefit everyone, Google’s Eric Lucero told the news press.

This type of quantum computer basically allows the device to run permanently and fix its own errors, much like traditional computers fix their own errors. The capacity of current quantum models is limited, and not much information can be processed at one time before it is finished.

Quantum computers may become more and more popular and accessible over the next decade, but Lucero said he didn’t expect new technologies to completely abolish traditional computing. ..

In fact, he expects the two systems to work in harmony.

(Quantum computer) will not replace the iPhone or Mac at home, Lucero said. In fact, in a sense, I would like to think of a symbiotic relationship in which these two systems actually benefit each other. They do not replace (with each other) the use of quantum computers for certain types of problems.

One such example would be to support learning or machine learning. There you can actually offload the moment to do the training and do things faster with a quantum computer that would otherwise require a lot of resources.

Researchers predict that this next development will be nearly a decade away, but hope that new technologies will help next-generation innovators continue to advance computing over the coming decades. ..

The (next generation) will be exposed to quantum computers at a very young age, Lucero said. It’s like seeing people who grew up on mobile phones (as well as methods), and they would have grown up on quantum computers. They will know how to program on those systems, and the intuition they will have will be different as they are now exploring the perspective of quantum computing.

It’s just the beginning of a whole set of new computer scientists, quantum computer scientists, to me.

