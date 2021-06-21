Portal Creator Kim Swift Joins Xbox Game Studios Publishing





Portal creator Kim Swift has signed up for Xbox Game Studios Publishing to help them work on cloud gaming.

The publishing division of Xbox Game Studios has announced a fairly large new employee. Portal creator and designer of Left 4 Dead 1 and 2, Kim Swift has signed a deal with Microsoft’s game publisher to “work with independent studios to build games for the cloud.”

“Our team focuses on the three pillars of the game: community, innovation, and inclusiveness,” Xbox Game Studios Publishing wrote on Twitter (viaVideogamer). “Today, @ K2TheSwift joins XGS Publishing to accelerate innovation and work with independent studios to build games for the cloud. Welcome to the team, Kim!”

Kim Swift is probably best known from her work in the original portal game. Swift’s early work on Narbacular Drop helped Valvehead’s Gabe Newell land her work after falling in love with a portal-based puzzle gameplay element. Newell hired Swift and a few other DigiPen graduates to create the portal, which has won numerous awards and cemented Swifts’ reputation as the best game designer.

Swift stayed at Valve to help create Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2, and was left behind by Airtight Games in 2009 to create the Quantum Conundrum. Then, according to LinkedIn’s profile, she went to Amazon Studios in 2014 to work on a private project as a senior designer, but left in 2017 (probably Amazon wasn’t the first to know about creating video games). Because of that).

She joined EA’s Motive Studios to work as Design Director for Star Wars Battlefront II. And now she’s jumping back into another major video game publisher to help contact the indie game studio.

There is no mention of which game Swift will work on, or whether she will be directly involved in game development. Maybe after helping to make a lot of huge games, she decided it was time for a new challenge. The wealth of experience in developing Swift should be of great help to indie studios considering publishing on Xbox.

Xbox has big plans for new cloud-based games, such as deploying xCloud on other platforms and streaming on Xbox One to play next-generation games.

