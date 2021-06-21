Sundar Pichai faces internal criticism on Google





Oakland, California. The seeds of corporate collapse, often referred to in the business world, are sown when everything is going well.

It’s hard to claim that things aren’t working for Google. Revenues and profits hit new highs every three months. Google’s parent company Alphabet is worth $ 1.6 trillion. Google has become more and more deeply rooted in everyday American life.

But the restless class of Google executives is worried that the company is showing cracks. They say Google’s workforce is becoming more and more straightforward. Personnel issues are generally widespread. Definitive leadership and big ideas have given way to risk aversion and gradualism. And some of those executives are gone, letting everyone know exactly why.

I keep being asked why I started now. I think the better question is why I stayed so long. Noam Bardin, who joined Google when the company acquired the mapping service Waze in 2013, posted on his blog two weeks after leaving the company in February.

The innovation challenges he wrote only worsen as risk tolerance decreases.

Many of Google’s problems stem from the leadership style of Sundar Pichai, the company’s friendly and discreet CEO, according to current and recently resigned executives.

Fifteen current and former Google executives speaking anonymously for fear of offending Google and Pichai told The New York Times that Google is suffering from many of the pitfalls of a large, mature company. It was. Laziness and persistence in public awareness.

An executive who interacts with Pichai on a regular basis said Google did not act swiftly on major business or personnel changes because it grabbed decisions and delayed action. They said Google continues to be shaken by the fight for work culture, and Pichai’s attempts to cool the temperature have the opposite effect, exacerbating the problem while avoiding tough and sometimes unpopular positions.

A Google spokesman said the internal investigation into Mr Pichai’s leadership was positive. The company refused to ask Pichai, 49, for comment, but arranged interviews with nine current and former executives to take a different view of his leadership.

Will I be happier if he makes a decision sooner? Yes, said Caesar Sengputa, a former vice president who worked closely with Pichai for 15 years at Google. He left in March. But are you happy that he made almost all the decisions right? Okay.

Google is facing a dangerous moment. We are fighting regulatory challenges at home and abroad. Left-wing and right-wing politicians are united in distrust of the company, and Pichai is attending parliamentary hearings. Even his critics say he has succeeded in navigating those hearings without ever disturbing lawmakers’ wings or offering more ammunition to his company’s enemies. I will.

Google executives complaining about Pichai’s leadership acknowledged it, saying he is a thoughtful and compassionate leader. They say Google is a larger, more professionally run company than the one Pichai inherited six years ago.

While leading Google, the number of employees doubled to about 140,000 and the value of Alphabet tripled. It’s not uncommon for a very large growth company to appear unwilling to endanger or stagnate what has made it so wealthy. Pichai has taken some steps to counter it. For example, in 2019, he reorganized Google and created a new decision-making body, reducing the number of decisions that need approval.

Still, Google, founded in 1998, suffers from the perception that the best days are behind. In Silicon Valley, where recruitment and retention act as a referendum on corporate outlook, Google executives are asking executives from other tech companies to give up stable seven-digit salaries for opportunities elsewhere. Said it was easier than ever to convince.

Former McKinsey consultant Pichai joined Google in 2004 and quickly showed tips for navigating a company full of big ego and sharp elbows.

When Google became part of Alphabet in 2015, Pichai became Google’s CEO. When Google co-founder Larry Page resigned from Alphabet’s boss four years later, he was promoted again to oversee the parent company.

In 2018, more than 12 vice presidents of Google tried to email Pichai to warn him that the company was in serious pain. They said they had problems coordinating technical decisions and feedback from the vice president was often ignored.

According to five people with email knowledge, many executives who have spent more than a decade in the company write that Google takes too long to make big decisions and it’s hard to get anything done. I am. Although not directly critical of Mr Pichai, they said the message was clear: Google needed more decisive leadership at the top.

Since then, some of the executives who signed the email have resigned to work elsewhere. At least 36 Google vice presidents have left the company since last year, according to their LinkedIn profile.

The brain drain of the vice president, who has a total of about 400 managers and functions as the backbone of leadership for the entire company, is remarkable. Google said it was happy with the vice president’s turnover, which has been stable for the past five years.

A common criticism between current and former executives is that Pichai’s slow deliberations often feel like a way to play it safely and reach no.

Google executives proposed the idea of ​​buying Shopify a few years ago as a way to challenge Amazon in online commerce. Pichai rejected the idea because he thought Shopify was too expensive, two people familiar with the discussion said.

But those people didn’t think Mr Pichai was angry with the deal, and said the price was convenient and ultimately a false justification. Shopifys stock prices have risen almost tenfold over the past few years. Google spokesman Jason Post said there was no serious discussion about the acquisition.

One former executive said that corporate risk aversion was embodied by a state of permanent research and development internally known as pantry mode. The team hides the product in case a rival creates something new and Google needs to respond quickly.

Pichai is also known for slowing down personnel decisions. When Google promoted Kent Walker to Senior Vice President of Global Affairs in 2018, the company began searching for a legal counsel to replace him. It took more than a year for Google to choose Halimah DeLaine Prado, a long-time representative of the company’s legal team.

Prado was at the top of the first list of candidates offered to Pichai, who asked to see more names, some people familiar with the search said. A thorough search took a lot of time and became a joke among the head hunters in the industry.

Pichai has been noted to be reluctant to take decisive steps against Google’s volatile workforce.

In December, Timnit Gebru, co-leader of Google’s ethics AI team and one of the most well-known black women employees, criticized Google’s approach to minority recruitment and criticized the bias embedded in artificial intelligence. He said he was fired after writing an emphasized research paper. Technology. Initially, Mr Pichai was not involved in the conflict.

After 2,000 employees signed a petition protesting the dismissal, Pichai sent an email vowing to restore lost trust while continuing to hold Google’s view that Dr. Gebble was not dismissed. Did. But that didn’t go as far as an apology, she said, and came across as a public relations overrun on some employees.

David Baker, a former engineering director of Google’s Trust and Safety Group who resigned in protest of Dr. Gebulus’s dismissal, said Google should admit that it made a mistake rather than trying to save its face. ..

The lack of courage to address Google’s diversity issues ultimately evaporated my passion for work, said Baker, who worked for the company for 16 years. The more financially safe Google is, the more risk averse it becomes.

Some criticisms of Pichai may have come from the challenge of maintaining Google’s candid culture among a much larger workforce than ever before, Google executives told the Times. Said.

I don’t think anyone else can manage these issues, not just Sundar, said Luiz Barroso, one of the company’s top tech executives.

Pichai emphasized that although often romantic in the tech industry, he does not behave like a larger, dictatorial boss who can create a toxic workplace, said Vice President Apparna Cenna Pragada. Stated. On Google before leaving in April to oversee product development in the Robinhood trading app.

Pichai also made difficult and unpopular decisions, such as reducing vanity projects that weren’t very useful to the business, Cenna Pragada said.

According to Google executives, Pichai’s focus on management rather than ego allowed his agent to make more decisions without him. But perhaps most importantly, he was particularly decisive when instructing employees to start working from home, as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in the United States.

It took about a year to discuss the acquisition of activity tracker Fitbit, which ended in January, as Pichai worked on trading aspects such as how the company was integrated, product planning, and how to protect user data. , Google Vice President. Mr. Samat, who was driving the deal, said he had identified a potential issue that Pichai had not fully considered.

Mr. Samat understood that these multiple discussions can make someone feel slow to make a decision. In reality, these are very big decisions.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos