Best Buy Flash Sale Competes With Prime Day: Asus Gaming Laptops, Razer PC Bundles and Other Monday Deals





Amazon Prime Day is arguably the main sale event of the week, but it’s far from the only sale you can buy right now. Due to the size and popularity of Prime Day, Amazon’s largest competitors have also launched their own competitive sales. Best Buy has always been one of the biggest players in the field opposite Prime Day. On schedule, Best Buy launched a major sale just before Prime Day, called the “The Bigger Deal” savings event. It feels like a playful jab on Wal-Mart’s “Deals for Days” and Target’s “Deal Days” sale.

Best Buy’s The Bigger Deal Savings Event is a series of 24-hour flash transactions ending at 10 pm PT / 1 am ET every night until June 22nd. Monday’s main deal focuses on “tech” products such as the MacBook and iPad Air. , Gaming laptops, monitors, PC gaming peripherals and more.

We’ve put together the best flash deals at The Bigger Deal Savings Event in Best Buy. Check back tomorrow for the final round of trading.

$ 1,200 (was $ 1,450)

Best Buy offers a 13-inch MacBook Pro at a great price, down from $ 1,450 to $ 1,200. This particular MacBook Pro has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of SSD.

$ 520 (was $ 600)

Save $ 80 on the latest generation iPad Air on both Best Buy and Amazon. This will reduce the price of the 64GB model to just $ 520. The 10.9-inch iPad Air features a gorgeous Retina display, a fast A14 Bionic chip, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

$ 800 (was $ 1,000)

If you’re still looking for an entry-level gaming laptop that performs pretty well, check out the Asus Rog Strix G15, which sells for $ 800 on Best Buy today. The G15 has a 15.6-inch display with an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. Equipped with Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, 512 GB SSD, it also has enough power inside.

$ 110 (was $ 150)

If you need a second monitor (or a solid option for work or school), you can get a Samsung T350 24-inch LED monitor for just $ 110. This IPS monitor includes FreeSync support and boasts a response time of 4ms. It’s not one of our game choices, but it’s still an affordable and versatile solid monitor.

$ 70 (was $ 150)

The Razer Battle Bundle is a ridiculous bargain. For $ 70, you’ll get a DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse, a BlackShark V2 X wired gaming headset, and a Gigantus V2 oversized mouse pad. This is a great deal with three great PC gaming peripherals, as bundles usually sell for $ 150.

