Best Weapon Upgrade with Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apart





Ratchet & Crank: A giant weapon that unlocks during a space and dimensional hopping adventure in a lift apartment makes each article in the series a lot of fun. There are always several guns to play, but each new game introduces creative and wacky destruction tools for learning, leveling up and upgrading. As long as you clever the bolt and do a little extra work for one secret gun, by the time you maximize the ratchet and rivet total weapon wheel, you end up with a total of 20 weapons Let’s do it.

It’s a good idea to use Laritanium wisely, as there are so many guns and each one has a lot of upgrades to unlock. There isn’t enough upgrade material to upgrade all the guns in just one game run. Also, until you start investing in one, you can’t really determine which upgrades are worth the cost. .. Instead of wasting valuable resources on matte upgrades, check out the list of the best weapon upgrades available at Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Read more How the upgrade works

We’ve already mentioned the fact that you’ll have to spend Raritanium on your gun to actually upgrade your gun, but the system is a bit more complicated than just dumping resources directly into your gun. Each gun has a grid of upgrade nodes, like a skill tree, and you can only unlock buffs depending on whether you unlocked nearby guns. Not only that, the best upgrades represented by Gold Nodes will not be visible until you have fully entered the surrounding nodes.

This means that you need to determine the preferred upgrades and plan the upgrade path to reach these upgrades in the most efficient way possible. There’s no way to waste Raritanium — every node benefits you — but again, you can’t upgrade everything in one playthrough, so get these upgrades first. Is highly recommended.

Blast pistol

The first gun you pick up in the game shouldn’t be overlooked or forgotten once you start picking up a new toy. This pistol is a simple and reliable gun to prepare for most normal encounters. If you pull the trigger halfway, it will be in normal single-shot mode, but if you pull it fully, it will be in rapid fire mode. When you reach the maximum level, you also get a more controlled burst fire. This gun has three gold nodes that can be unlocked, each worth getting to keep this gun as viable as possible.

Anyway, our estimation is that the gold node on the left side of the tree is the least valuable and simply increases the rate of fire. The gold node in the middle deals additional damage to the headshots you get, and the correct one increases the amount of ammo you pick up for the blast pistol from the crate by 50 shots. These two are great for increasing the value of each shot and keeping the gun loaded for a long time.

Shutter bomb

The handy grenade type Shatterbomb is limited in ammunition, but quite powerful as an early weapon. You also need to properly predict the movement of the enemy so that they are involved in the blast. This is easy if you invest in increasing the radius of the blast. The highest level version of Shatterblast adds a bonus of exploding itself with a 10% chance of hitting an enemy with an explosion. Don’t rely on it as the chances are low.

The golden node closest to the bottom is another ammo boost, this time giving two more bombs per crate. The top two are the first places you want to go. In the upper right, the bomb debris also explodes, acting like a kind of cluster munition. The upper left is also worth getting, and it will do complete damage to enemies within the range of the bomb.

lightning rod

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart has no magic, but Lightning Rod is basically a chain lightning spell for your favorite RPG. As you can imagine, this gun blows up enemies. Lightning can chain between enemies to damage and stun them. It’s less damaging, but with a continuous rate of fire and a large amount of ammo, it’s perfect for wiping out enemy mobs. When this gun is completely level, it turns into a Lightning Strike. It can be charged by holding down the trigger halfway and exploding the AOE. When fully charged, the blast instantly stuns the enemy.

For the first time, it’s worth looking for all three gold upgrades. The bottom node increases the total number of enemies that stun in a chain of lightning bolts. The one on the left increases the range of the gun, and the one on the right increases the automatic aiming of the lightning to make it easier to attack the enemy.

Ricochet

If you could get the handle of this ricochet gun, you would not only feel like a timing gurus, but you would definitely crush anything unfortunate enough to be on the receiving side of the bound pinball. If you fire the first shot, assume it hits the target, and then press the trigger multiple times within a particular timing window, the ball will continue to hit the target, causing more and more damage. Not only that, but once that first target has been processed, if the timing is maintained, the pinball will automatically advance and begin harassing the new target. Leveling up this baby to Wreckochet will increase the amount of damage with each subsequent strike, rather than dealing static damage with each hit.

Like other guns, there are three gold upgrades here, but in reality there are only two. Both the top right and bottom left do the same thing, but thankfully they get stuck and it’s worth unlocking both. Both of these increase the number of times a pinball can bounce off an enemy. The node in the middle is great, but not very useful, allowing the enemy to drop more bolts on each hit.

Topiary sprinkler

On behalf of Groovitron from the reboot, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart introduces even more ridiculous topiary sprinkler weapons. However, instead of forcing the enemy to dance, this sprinkler turret transforms the spraying enemy into a topiary hedged version, fixing the enemy in place and making it more vulnerable to additional damage. .. This is a great benefit if you feel overwhelmed by your enemies and need to dissipate heat for a short while. At maximum gun level, it turns into a topiary sprinkler, damaging hedged enemies over time.

There’s actually only one upgrade for this gun, but the second one isn’t too bad either. First and foremost, move to the gold node in the upper left so that you can throw two sprinklers instead of one at a time. If Laritanium is affordable, the upper right node will increase the total ammo capacity it can hold by 2, and the lower right node will give enemies killed during hedging a chance to drop health nanotechnology.

Warmonger

Nothing beats a reliable and superior rocket launcher. Warmonger is back and still deadly. This gun is one that isn’t that strange, it just points to what you want to explode and triggers, but that doesn’t mean it’s of low value. The damage is very high quickly and can attack multiple enemies with splash damage. Great for almost any battle in the game, but the rocket’s speed is slightly slower, making it very difficult to attack long-range targets. When the Warmonger reaches its maximum level, it transforms into a peacemaker and launches smaller rockets that hit additional enemies.

The first upgrade you need to get with this rocket launcher is the Gold Node at the bottom of the grid. This allows you to lock the rocket and track the target. The other two nodes then increase the number of microrockets by one and the maximum ammo capacity by two. These are fine if you want to get the most out of this gun, but homing rockets are much more important.

Black hole storm

When talking about a black hole storm, I refrain from making explicit musical references and just say that it is as deadly as the named cosmic body. Simply put, it’s a machine gun that you need to spin before you can unleash the absolute torrent of bullets. You can spin up in advance by pressing and holding the left trigger all the way before firing. Otherwise, there will be a delay between pressing the correct trigger and the bullet flying. Along with Warmonger and the other guns on this list, the Black Hole Storm is just one of the best guns you can get. Be careful not to overheat by firing for a long time. Turn this baby into a black hole vortex and explode the enemies you killed with it.

All three gold nodes on this gun are worth getting, so it’s all the one you want to get first. The node in the middle makes the gun spin faster and allows the blast to start faster. The node on the right deals an additional 25% damage to all shots when the heat gauge is 50% or higher, and the node on the left kills enemies and drops the heat meter without stopping shooting.

Negative Tron Collider

Negative tron ​​colliders are powerful enough to be considered super weapons. One of the most damaging guns in the game, this beautiful orange destruction tool shoots a huge laser on a short charge. It makes it more valuable to bosses who can just melt their health mass as long as you have ammo for it. Like a black hole storm, you can pre-charge your next shot in half by pulling the trigger and tearing it at the right time. The Large Negative Tron Collider is a very creative name given after leveling up and can pierce enemies with a beam that can explode and cause even more damage.

The Negatron Collider is already so powerful that the gold nodes that can be unlocked are based on skill and situation. The node on the top right allows the beam to do more damage when hitting multiple enemies, and the node on the left provides additional protection as the beam destroys enemy projectiles. The lower right node provides two more ammo from the crate. This is actually quite useful for changes as the pool of guns is very limited.

RYNO 8

Finally, you will reach the true Super Weapon of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, RYNO 8. As a super weapon in all games about lift and dimensions, it makes sense for this gun to take advantage of its mechanics. How it works is a laser shot that opens a dimensional rift above the enemy, from which random objects fall and emit huge shock waves. Like a rocket launcher, it has a very large range of effect and does not need to be very accurate with RYNO. In addition, turning it into RYNO Infinity will tear more portals due to the cascade of objects and blasts.

The Gold Node at the bottom of RYNO is our personal favorite, but it is purely for cosmetic and recreational purposes. Given that this gun is already very powerful, can you enjoy it? This node adds new objects that can go through the rift to include those from other Sony titles such as Jak and Daxter, Sly Cooper, Horizon, and Uncharted. In addition, hit the upper left node to increase the maximum ammo that the gun can hold by 2. If you really need it, grab the node in the upper right and give the enemy killed by this gun a chance to weaken. But you probably don’t need it.

