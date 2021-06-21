Google Messaging Confusion: Timeline





Over the last 15 years, Google has deployed over 12 messaging services that span text, voice, and video calls. This week, the two companies’ efforts have led to the general availability of Google Chat, which combines Slack / Discord-style rooms with traditional messaging.

That kind of announcement might have been expected to bring some consistency to companies that disrupted messenger messaging, but there’s a lot of confusion around it, as it’s traditional for Google in this area.

For one thing, Google Chat is a name that fans have lovingly used for many years to refer to Google Talk, Google’s original messaging service. Is this a coincidence that Google makes a complete round of sending messages to Ouroboros, or does it mean inviting GChat fans to actually use the company’s latest attempts?

Second, Google Chat includes its own messaging room, formerly known as Rooms, but soon after Google introduced another messaging app called Spaces in 2016. It evolves into what is called Spaces.

Here’s a breakdown of Google’s major messaging services over the years, showing the currently active services in bold.

Email: Gmail

Messaging services: Google Talk, Google Plus huddle, Google Hangouts, Google Allo, Google Chat, as well as countless chat features built into other Google products not mentioned here.

SMS / RCS service: Android messaging app with Google Voice and RCS chat integration

Video conferencing services: Google Talk, Google Voice, Google Plus Hangouts, Google Duo, Google Meet

Collaboration software: Google Wave, Google Plus Circle, Google Docs Chat, Google Chat

Among them, there are two main issues in the product name confusion. Google has a clear love for launching new services and the inability to combine products under one umbrella.

Competitors like WhatsApp show what the opposite approach is. This means that you can use video and audio from all one app with the chat service associated with your phone number. Alternatively, there is an Apples iPhone approach that connects email addresses and phone numbers to two services: iMessage for text and FaceTime for audio and video.

But Google continues to fall into the same cycle, which has been repeated over the years. Itll builds new services, integrates them into more areas of the product lineup, then wipes the slate clean, launches a new service that (eventually) replaces the old set, and launches a new cycle. I will.

The four eras of Google messaging so far are:

April 1, 2004: Gmail will be released in beta. Undoubtedly, Google’s first communication product, Gmail, promised a new kind of email service that allows users to search old threads with the same power as Google’s main site without having to delete emails. Originally thought to be an April Fool’s joke.

August 2005: Google Talk started and Google began to enter the messaging service. In addition to instant messaging, Talk also provided voice calls via a desktop client. Talk will be integrated into Gmail in 2006 as a type of AOL email service from AOL Instant Messenger to Gmail. The user in the Gmail chat window will be called GChat.

November 2007: Google Talk receives support for group chat, allowing users to send messages to multiple contacts in real time.

October 2008: Google releases Android for smartphones, supporting both Google Talk and regular SMS text messages.

November 2008: Google Talk has been added to Gmail via voice and video chat.

March 2009: Google Voice has been released. Google Voice, a rebranding of an existing company called Grand Central, acquired by Google in 2007, allows users to sign up for a single phone number that allows them to send and receive text messages and calls on both their PC and phone. Google Voice and Google Talk remain separate services.

May 2009: Google Wave was announced on Google I / O. Proposed as a grand vision for the future of Internet communications, Wave revisited email and chat as a series of grouped threads with different users until Google stopped development a year later. Overall a flop, Wave is considered the predecessor of team messaging apps like Slack.

February 2010: Google launches Google Buzz. It’s primarily a Twitter-like microblogging service in Gmail, but it also provides private messages that you can send to small groups. It was abolished in 2011 to give way to Google+.

April 2010: Google adds chat to Google Docs. The new chat feature is designed to allow document editors to communicate with each other while editing a document, but is separate from other Google chat services.

August 2010: Google Voice is integrated into Gmail, allowing Gmail users to call regular phone numbers directly from Gmail as an extension of the Google Talks voice call feature.

April 2011: Google adds live video chat to Android to bring Google Talks voice and internet calls to mobile.

Google+ / Hangouts Era (20112016)

June 2011: Google+ has been released. On the surface, Google is approaching Facebook’s social media dominance and has also introduced two unique messaging services. Hangouts for group text messaging and group video for phones.

This is the first part of Google’s messaging cycle. Although it will take two years for Google to complete its branding and strategy here, it’s the introduction of a new service.

July 2012: Google launched Hangouts on Gmail, calling it the latest version of the existing video calling feature that Gmail provided through Google Talk. As Google began incorporating Hangouts into other services, we’re already beginning to see the second part of the cycle.

May 2013: Google+ Hangouts is back as Google’s new comprehensive messaging platform. It integrates other Google messaging apps and video chat apps into one integrated service, replacing Google Talk, Google+ Messenger, and the old Google+ Hangouts video chat service.

In particular, Hangouts does not include SMS integration at startup.

September 2014: Google Voice is integrated into Hangouts, Google’s commitment to a cohesive messaging system continues, and SMS support is provided.

April 2015: Google Fi has been released as Project Fi. Google’s phone plan is also integrated with Hangouts, but given the coexistence of the two services, Google Voice can be a headache.

June 2016: Google Talk for Android and Gmail (which most people call, but not officially called GChat or Google Chat) has been discontinued, and Google’s original messaging service has been replaced. Finished.

Google Aro Era (20162019)

May 2016: Google started the cycle again at Google I / O 2016, announcing both the new text app Allo and the new video chat application Duo. Both are separate from Hangouts and make the water turbid again.

March 2017: Google announced that Hangouts has been rebranded as Hangouts Chat, with a new focus on enterprise use. Google has also launched Hangouts Meet. This is a video conferencing app for businesses, and Google will later answer Zoom. Allo and Duo are expected to replace Hangouts as new consumer options for messaging and video chat.

June 2017: GChat is finally really obsolete. Google has also removed SMS support from Hangouts to improve Slack’s position as a competitor.

April 2018: Google will suspend its investment in Allo and instead focus on RCS, a new standard to replace SMS. Confusingly, Google has nothing to do with Google Talk (commonly called GChat) or Hangouts Chat / Google Chat, but uses the phrase chat service to refer to enabling RCS on Android. I will.

December 2018: Google admits that it actually shut down Allo.

May 2019: Google actually shuts down Allo.

Hyundai: Going back to something like Hangouts (from 2020 to the present) Google

With Google’s mobile messaging focused on RCS, the company is back in Hangouts as an old and new web-based service for communication. But with a twist, the COVID-19 pandemic puts enterprise communication tools such as Slack and Zoom at the heart of everyday life for people who use them not only for businesses, but also for socializing and schooling.

March 2020: Hangouts Meet has been released to your personal Google Account as a new group video conferencing option.

April 2020: Hangouts Chat (which has steadily grown into a Slack / Discord style app in the previous era) has been renamed to Google Chat, and something like Google Chat has been revived, but it’s rolling out. Hangouts may still be lurking because it’s slow in Gmail’s browser window.

April 2020: Hangouts Meet has been rebranded to Google Meet.

June 2021: Google has released Google Chat to all customers and announced that Rooms will be Spaces. The space works like a Slack or Discord room and provides a central location for large group discussions compared to regular group threads that still exist in chat.

It’s been a long way to get here, but with the release of workspaces and Google Chat for non-corporate users, it’s almost possible to see Google’s strategy. Gmail exists for email. Chat is a GChat / Hangouts style messaging system for real-time conversations and group chats. Spaces is a Slack / Discord style area for more permanent and larger rooms based on specific topics and conversations. And there is a meeting for video chat.

However, mobile messaging is a nuisance. Google has spent years working with carrier technologies such as SMS and RCS to make its own services work, but it never ends. Pursuing Apple and WhatsApp using cellular carrier technology isn’t a terrible idea, but it’s not clear if Google can actually catch up.

RCS could be a strong alternative to SMS, but confusingly, Google also calls RCS services chat, but it doesn’t connect to web-based Google Chat at all. And in terms of video, it’s not clear why Google Duo still exists after the widespread release of Hangouts Meet. This is because the two have achieved much the same thing.

If something is clear in 2021, the future of Google’s messaging will remain confused for quite some time.

