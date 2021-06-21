Chengdu High-Tech Zone will invest RMB 30 billion over 5 years to send invitations to the world’s top talent





On June 15th, Chengdu High-Tech Zone will hold a press conference for the first batch of projects based on “Minshan Action” and the second batch of demand list, Chengdu Minshan Hydrogen Energy and Carbon Neutralization Technology Research Institute. Announced the first six projects, including. , Chengdu Minshan Integrated Positioning and Navigation Timing Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Electric Power Semiconductor Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Microelectronics Advanced Enclosure Technology Research Institute, Chengdu Minshan Cell Engineering Technology Research Institute and Chengdu Minshan West China Medical Surgical Robot Research Place. A total of about RMB 450 million was supported. This includes the best support of nearly RMB 100 million for one project.

Chengdu High-Tech Zone officially launched “Minshan Action” for major R & D institutions (new R & D institutions) in January this year, investing RMB 30 billion to build 50 new R & D institutions in the next 5 years Clarified to do.

Chengdu High-Tech Zone officials said they would send invitations to the world’s top talent in the form of an open competition mechanism, aiming to lead the country in the world class through “Minshan Action”.

Located in the north of Sichuan Province, the Minshan Mountains stretch for about 500 km and are piled up with high plateaus and mountain peaks. “Minshan Action” in Chengdu High-Tech Zone has just declared a decision to innovate science and technology based on the “plateau” to build the “peak”.

The number of companies on the Science and Technology Innovation Committee is also regarded as one of the important indicators of the strength of science and technology innovation in the region. Since this year, Chengdu high-tech zone companies such as Olymvax Biopharmaceuticals Inc., GIMI and Zongheng Stock have landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Commission one after another. So far, 45 companies have been listed in the Chengdu High-Tech Zone and have passed the review. This includes five companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Commission.

Behind the continuous establishment and development of science and technology innovation teams and companies, Chengdu to continuously optimize the environment for innovation and entrepreneurship and constantly improve the growth and development mechanism of science and technology innovation companies. There is a high-tech zone initiative. Corporate “full life cycle” service chain. Chengdu High-Tech Zone is a science to provide professional and sophisticated services for enterprise development, accelerate the construction of ecological mecca of science and technology enterprises, and gradually form a step-by-step development pattern. We publish a series of policies on innovation and industrial services. “Large companies make up the majority, and small and medium-sized companies are widespread.”

Source Chengdu High Tech Zone

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos