All messaging apps need to steal this amazing new Google messaging feature – BGR





Google took years and a few mistakes to come up with a messaging app that would ultimately rival the iMessage experience on Apple’s iPhone and iPad. Finally, Google’s RCS messaging began after a difficult start, including struggling to get some wireless operators on board. If you set Google Messages as Android’s default text messaging app, you’ll finally get something similar to Apple’s messages, such as end-to-end encryption. This will soon be rolled out to all Google Message users.

Full encryption can be the highlight of the latest Google messages. This is an important feature of the instant messaging app that was missing when Google first released the new RCS text messaging app. But Google has something newer in mind when it comes to messages. One of them is a very simple change to the messaging experience, but it’s great that every other company in the business, including Apple, should consider stealing.

First discovered by Redditors upgraded to Google Messages Beta v8.3.026, a new and amazing messaging feature is a gesture used almost everywhere else on the phone.

Pinch and zoom the screen while browsing websites and viewing photos to get the desired effect immediately. Text and images zoom in and out to suit your needs. You may want to take a closer look at the details of a photo, or you may want to comfortably read the small fonts that may be used on your website. But the same pinch-to-zoom gesture is even more useful in the messaging app, which is the app we use most often on the phone.

As you can see in this Android police video, Google Messages supports this feature if your device has the beta app v8.3.026 installed.

You can already customize your iPhone and Android to make your messages easier to read. You can change the font and experience the zoom display. However, pinch-zoom gestures can further improve the readability of text on devices with relatively small displays and work much better than those available in phone settings. People suffering from vision problems will certainly appreciate this feature because it gives them more control over the font size of their messages.

However, there are some obvious drawbacks. As some Redditors have observed, this feature was deployed without warning and some people were urged to accidentally enlarge the text. It’s the worst when a child or someone else does it. The phone owner may not be aware of what happened right now and don’t know how to fix it.

Also, messaging apps already support all kinds of gestures, but usually you slide your finger or press and hold the display. Pinch-to-zoom also works for photos shared during chat. The new pinch-to-zoom text feature needs to be implemented in a way that doesn’t break other gesture-based chat features we’ve used so far.

Google Message users using the latest version (8.1.051) may already have access to the new zoom feature, but their mileage may be different. If you can’t pinch and zoom the text, you may be able to take advantage of this feature in a future update.

