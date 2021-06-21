Google executives see a crack in the success of their company





The seeds of corporate collapse, often referred to in the business world, are sown when everything is going well. It’s hard to claim that things aren’t working for Google. Revenues and profits hit new highs every three months. Google’s parent company Alphabet is worth $ 1.6 trillion. Google has become more and more deeply rooted in everyday American life. But the restless class of Google executives is worried that the company is showing cracks. The New York Times: They say Google’s workforce is becoming more and more straightforward. Personnel issues are generally widespread. Definitive leadership and big ideas have given way to risk aversion and gradualism. And some of those executives are gone, letting everyone know exactly why. “I keep being asked why I left now. I think the better question is why I stayed so long.” Noam Bardin, who joined Google when the company acquired the mapping service Waze in 2013, said. , I posted it on my blog two weeks after I left the company in February. “The challenge of innovation only gets worse as risk tolerance goes down,” he wrote.

Many of Google’s problems stem from the leadership style of Sundar Pichai, the company’s friendly and discreet CEO, according to current and recently resigned executives. Fifteen current and former Google executives speaking anonymously for fear of offending Google and Pichai told The New York Times that Google is suffering from many of the pitfalls of a large, mature company. Ta-paralyzed bureaucracy, prejudice against negligence and adherence to public perception. An executive who interacts with Pichai on a regular basis said Google did not act swiftly on major business or personnel changes because it grabbed decisions and delayed action. They said Google continued to be shaken by the fight for work culture, and Mr Pichai’s attempts to cool the temperature had the opposite effect. “Google executives suggested the idea of ​​buying Shopify a few years ago as a way to challenge Amazon in online commerce. Pichai rejected the idea because he thought Shopify was too expensive,” he said. The two said.

