



Boxfish Luna Photo courtesy of Boxfish Research

The sea has been a natural playground for generations of New Zealanders. More than one-third of the population participates in boats each year, and New Zealanders are true marine enthusiasts, coupled with an undeniable love for the ocean. This is the idea that has contributed to the long heritage of innovation in New Zealand’s industry. The New Zealanders were the first in the world to pioneer the development of waterjet propulsion and, among many other innovations, the first to develop the technology to convert an all-terrain vehicle into an ocean-going speedboat.

Photo courtesy of Hamilton Jet

Why choose an innovation nation?

New Zealanders are by no means cheap, and our seafood and services are no exception. From boating and sailing to electronics and equipment hardware, our willingness to take innovation to the next level has given us worldwide recognition. Through ongoing research and development, prototyping and testing, we are constantly striving to realize our ideas.

Our world-leading technology is the result of New Zealand’s largest and most specialized manufacturing industry, the marine industry. The sector goes beyond manufacturing to include research and education, construction and tourism. New Zealand’s marine industry currently has total sales of $ 2 billion and more than 10,000 employees and is expected to double in size over the next 10 to 15 years.

Innovative kiwi companies such as Hamilton Jet, Marineflex, Sealegs and Stabicraft have been at the forefront of technological advances in the marine industry for decades. In the 1950s, Sir William Hamilton of Hamilton Jet was a pioneer in water jet propulsion. Paul Adams and Bruce Dickens of Stabicraft manufactured the first rigid hulled aluminum chamber boat in 1987. MarineFlex is an industry leader in screw anchor systems and elastic mooring, and Sealegs is known worldwide for its patented amphibious ships.

Sealegs Sport RIB – Photo courtesy of Sealegs

Stabicraft 2250 Ultra Centercab – Photo courtesy of Stabicraft

Another class

Driven by the environment in which we patrol, New Zealand is a high-performance commercial coast patrol, search and rescue, and security craft and technology used by the Coast Guard, Navy, Fire, and Police in a variety of coastal environments around the world. Has a perfect reputation. From boating and sailing to electronics and equipment hardware, New Zealand’s willingness to explore new frontiers of marine innovation has earned New Zealand worldwide recognition. Through our advanced marine technology, we are constantly working to make people safer on the water and on the water.

Technology leaders such as Vesper Marine and Navicom Dynamics use this environment to make their boats safer. Vesper Marine has revolutionized the use of AIS and communication systems for a safer boating experience. Navicom Dynamics is a world leader in precision positioning and orientation technology and surveillance system markets. They are known for their specialized pilot and navigation systems, customizable docking aids, and custom-made GNSS technology applications for maritime navigation.

World-leading technology, user-driven design

No more than 80 miles from the waters of New Zealand’s island nation, where the heritage of boating has created a new generation of technological advances. These advances are often a viable solution for today’s boaters and boat builders. Vetus Maxwell has been designing reliable and attractive anchor solutions for pleasure boats, superyachts and commercial vessels for over 40 years. Bowmaster has created state-of-the-art anchor deployment solutions since the early 1970s and has worked with some of the industry’s largest boat builders. Manson Anchors has been manufacturing some of the most reliable and innovative anchors on the market for nearly 50 years.

Anchor Deployment Carriage-Photo courtesy of Bowmaster

Extreme design, built for safety

Whether in the commercial or recreational market, we take pride in testing, refining and perfecting seafood. As a result, seafood is the most reliable and durable in the world. They are designed and built to work in the harsh conditions of the Antarctic Ocean, and if they work here, they will work everywhere. Everything is created by and for the most passionate marine enthusiasts in the world. That is why we adhere to the highest safety standards.

Take Propspeed as an example. The industry leader in foul release coatings, the Propspeed coating system is globally recognized as the best preventive measure against marine growth and fouling of propellers, running gear and other underwater metals. Tru Design specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of high quality marine valves, skin fittings, hose nozzles and other products. One of the world’s leading marine electrical companies, McKay’s marine division is the market leader in that segment, adding value to many complex and unique marine projects around the world. Boxfish Research has set out to build a better ROV and has done just that. Lightweight, easy to use, easy to deploy, and manufactured ROVs with unmatched image quality, operability, range and depth.

Propspeed – Photo courtesy of Propspeed

This article is sponsored by the New Zealand Trading Company (NZTE), an international business development agency of the Government of New Zealand. Click here for more information on New Zealand’s seafood, services, expertise, or to connect with us.

The opinions contained in this document are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.

