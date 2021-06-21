2022 Jeep Wagoneer fuel economy shows no penalty for going to 4WD





Is this SUV magnificent? I’ve acknowledged. What is its fuel economy? number.

Jeep

The powerful 2022 Jeep Wagoneer is approaching the dealership, but before kicking the tires, the EPA released a final fuel economy estimate for the giant SUV on Monday. Two thoughts: these numbers aren’t shocking, and if you buy it, the fuel economy is probably not a concern for you.

That said, the new Wagoneer will return the EPA’s estimated 13 mpg city, 19 mpg highway, and 15 mpg in combination with electricity flowing only to the rear wheels. Estimates are the same as the four-wheel drive Wagoneer, except for highway numbers that drop to 18 mpg. With that in mind, there is really no penalty for choosing the 4WD version when it comes to the fuel economy.

Power comes from a reliable 6.4-liter V8 engine that delivers 471 horsepower and 455 lb-ft torque. If you choose a less upscale Jeep Wagoneer with the “Grand” subtracted, you’ll get a 5.7-liter V8, but we don’t yet have an estimate of the fuel economy of that SUV. But don’t expect any huge leap in the fuel economy from the smaller displacement V8.

The Wagoneer will arrive later this year with a starting price of $ 88,995 after a high $ 2,000 destination fee. Choosing option 1 for the giant rig makes it easy to spend 6 digits on the new Wagoneer.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer targets Cadillac and Lincoln See all photos

Currently playing: Watch this: 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: Luxury overload

5:49

