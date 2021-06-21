How to share Google One storage with your family





A colleague here at The Verge said: This weekend, my wife is as if Google says Im is almost out of storage. And I seemed to have 2TB on Google One, that’s impossible! What was the problem? Establishing family sharing with your Google Account does not automatically start sharing additional storage from Google One. You need to turn it on.

First, Basics: Google One is basically a paid version of Google Drive. It provides additional storage for Drive, Gmail, and Photos (over 15 GB for free), which you can share with your family of up to five. Plans start at 100GB and start at $ 1.99 / month or $ 19.99 / year. If that’s not enough, you can increase it up to 2TB for $ 9.99 / month / $ 99.99 / year. Or, if you really have a lot of things in storage, you can plan up to 30TB for $ 149.99 per month.

The Google One page contains tools to help you free up storage space.

(If you’re still using a free Google account and don’t want to switch yet, you can visit the Google One page and use tools to help free up extra storage space, but buy for Google One .)

If you want to share storage, you must first create a shared family group. Method is as follows.

To share storage space, you must first create a family group. As long as you have a Google account, you can invite up to 5 families. Some suggestions are listed, but you can enter your name (if it’s in your contact list) or email. You can skip this step for now if you wish. An email will be sent to the person you invited, and an email will be sent when you accept the invitation. The invitation will expire in 2 weeks.

Once you have set up your family account, you can set up shared storage.

In your Google One account, click the settings icon on the left.[家族設定の管理]With pull-down[GoogleOneを家族と共有]Look for and switch it on. To enable shared storage, go to Settings and[GoogleOneを家族と共有]Look for.

Now family members can share the storage large with you. This means that once you’ve used up your free 15 GB, you’ll have access to the additional storage provided by your account. You won’t be able to access the file unless you share it directly.

To see how much storage each family is using, go to your Google One account and on the left[ストレージ]Click to[ファミリーストレージ]Select the down arrow next to.

