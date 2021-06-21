75% of the world’s 59 laboratories dealing with deadly pathogens receive low biosafety and security scores





According to a new report, researchers in the United Kingdom and the United States have lower biosecurity and biosafety levels in three-quarters of 59 biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) facilities worldwide to treat dangerous pathogens. I am. I found out that there is.

The measurements are based on the Global Health Security Index, which examines whether each country has laws, regulations, regulators, and policies, and is biosafe and biosecurity trained.

The 59 facilities include facilities in operation, under construction, or planned across 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India.

The team also notes that three-quarters of these labs are in urban areas, more than half are run by the government, and the rest are in universities.

Scroll down to watch the video

These facilities include those in operation, under construction, or planned and span 23 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. The team also notes that three-quarters of these labs are in urban areas, more than half are run by the government, and the rest are in universities.

Gregory Koblenz, an associate professor of biodefense at George Mason University, and Filipalenzos at King’s College London conducted a study to determine the number of people who would pass the safety protocol.

The DailyMail.com has contacted the researchers for more information but has not yet received a response.

The team suggests that the World Health Organization should be responsible for monitoring such facilities and ensuring that all laboratories are comparable to current protocols.

“Our research also revealed that there is room for significant improvement in policies to ensure that these laboratories operate safely, reliably and responsibly,” Koblenz and Renzos said. Stated. I’m writing in The Guardian.

“The majority of countries with BSL-4 laboratories are a type of function acquisition study that is a central feature of the debate on the origin of COVID-19, as it can cause potential leaks from Wuhan. No surveillance. Institute of Virgology, “They added.

The Wuhan Institute of Vessel Virus is one of 59 laboratories dealing with dangerous pathogens.

Biosafety and biosecurity scores are based on the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Global Health Security Index. This indicator measures “whether a country has the legal and institutional elements necessary for its biosafety and biosecurity monitoring system.”

There are 25 BSL-4 laboratories in Europe, but North America and Asia are about the same, with 14 and 13 facilities, respectively.

However, only 40% of countries with BSL-4 labs are members of an international group of biosafety and biosecurity experts, and regulators share best practices for treating dangerous pathogens. ..

Members include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

Biosafety and biosecurity scores are based on the Nuclear Threat Initiative’s Global Health Security Index. It measures “whether a country has the necessary legal and institutional elements for its biosafety and biosecurity monitoring system.”

The new report has raised concerns among experts who fear that deregulation in some places could lead to another pandemic.

Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the Financial Times: ‘

Accidents and leaks are already very common, especially in areas with weak biosafety standards.

Ebright added that we need to strengthen biosafety and biosecurity rules around the world.

75% of the world’s 59 laboratories dealing with deadly pathogens receive low biosafety and security scores

Sourcelink 75% of the world’s 59 laboratories dealing with deadly pathogens receive low biosafety and security scores

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos