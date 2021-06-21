Google shrinks health sector and reorganizes consumer health team





Google says it’s rocking things in its health sector. According to an Insider report, the company has moved more than 130 of its approximately 700 Google Health employees to Search and the new Fitbit group.

None of the teams left at Google Health are focused on consumer technology, according to insider sources. The news arrives about six months after Google officially purchased Fitbit for about $ 2.1 billion. This is the result of over a year of regulatory research.

At the time of the M & A, Google’s device and service SVP Rick Osterloh said Fitbit would contribute to the wearable product experience and technology platform, and Google would provide software, hardware and AI expertise.

According to Insider, an internal note from Google Health lead Dr. David Feinberg states that this new personnel change could increase the group’s influence and speed.

Important reason

Google Health has traditionally had both consumer-led products and provider tools. This report shows that Google’s consumer health efforts may be driven primarily by the Fitbit team.

This also shows the growth of the Fitbit team. Apple, the main wearable competitor, is becoming more and more health conscious. Apple swept the wearable space in 2018 when it announced new atrial fibrillation detection algorithms and ECG clearances on the Apple Watch Series 4.

Big trend

This isn’t the first major change in Google Health’s personal change. In 2019, Google announced that the health team of DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet’s research-focused artificial intelligence, will join the Google Health team.

Google was busy last year. In early 2021, the team announced a new wellness feature for the Google Fit mobile app. It employs machine learning to provide users with insights into heart rate and respiratory rate using only the smartphone camera.

In December, Google Health announced the release of a new Android app that streamlines consumer survey recruitment and shows how data is being used in surveys. Google Health has worked with the HHS Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to pilot new tools to help prepare patients for medical visits.

Overall, Google is increasingly investing in healthcare. In May, the company revealed that it is working on tools to help users find answers to dermatological questions.

Another big news announcement from Google was the creation of Care Studio, a search tool for clinicians that helps organize patient medical records. The new technology was part of a collaboration with the medical system Ascension.

This surfaced privacy concerns among patients, clinicians, and legislators when the first news was reported that Google had been working with Ascension on a secret project Nightingale containing patient data since 2018. did.

