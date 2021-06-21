According to the Accenture Report, digital innovation is essential to meet the expectations of post-pandemic healthcare consumers.





Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 highlights the importance of cloud technology and human ingenuity in the future of healthcare

New York, June 21, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Advanced Healthcare to Rethink How Organizations Provide Healthcare Services to Meet Consumers’ Evolving Expectations After a Pandemic Executives say moving to the cloud is one of their top priorities. New report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 Report identifies new technology trends that healthcare organization leaders need to address over the next three to five years to create a human-centric, digital-first approach across the organization. Key findings: Two-thirds (66%) of the approximately 400 healthcare executives surveyed plan to move their technology infrastructure to the cloud by the end of next year, with almost all (96%) three years I answered that I will move within.

The future of healthcare is now

But at the same time, the report further reveals the digital technology gap as healthcare leaders accelerate the innovation timeline during a pandemic and compress the 10-year transformation agenda into a two- to three-year plan. It says that it was.

“We are a radically changing world characterized by rapidly evolving health care consumer expectations, location-agnostic care needs, and the rise of new ecosystem partnerships that will accelerate the industry years ahead. I’m here, “accenture’s global health practice. “Today and tomorrow’s executive leaders are those who can put humans at the center of all activities and at the same time respond quickly to the future of healthcare, which prioritizes innovation.”

“Every year, Accenture provides us with a digital technology vision as a roadmap for planning technology strategies and investments for the next few years. At this year’s Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision, we skate faster to meet Puck. “Health economist advisor and founder of the Health Populi blog, Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, said:“ By 2020, health care will be as new to operations as health care. No sector was shocked by the paradigm. This year, Accenture pointed out the need for cloud-like technologies, helping organizations adapt and pivot and democratize innovation at the forefront of care. And everywhere. “

Business and technology are inseparable

Research has shown that it enables meaningful digital transformation. Healthcare leaders must be aware that business and technology strategies are becoming more and more integrated. Fortunately, most healthcare executives agree, with 87% saying that their business and technology strategies are inseparable.

A global survey of healthcare executives in six countries, combined with industry perspectives from Accenture’s health leaders, reveals the following strategies that healthcare organizations need to adopt for future success.

Stack Strategically Healthcare organizations have access to more technology options than ever before to improve the engagement experience for patients and their employees. As a result, a new era of industry competition has begun in which healthcare organizations make strategic investments in core social, mobile, analytics and cloud digital technologies to stay competitive.

Investing in the growing world of mirrored digital twin technologies (Internet of Things, data streaming, 5G, etc.) will create a new generation of organizations and intelligence. In the mirrored world, the physical world of healthcare institutions is represented by a digital environment with models of the entire factory, supply chain, product lifecycle, and more. This technology provides a new opportunity for leaders to integrate data and intelligence, ask and answer big questions, and rethink how leaders operate, collaborate, and innovate before making real decisions. I will.

I, technicians, natural language processing, low-code platforms, robotic process automation, and other technologies provide powerful capabilities to people at all levels throughout the organization.

It’s time for organizations to transform remote work from accommodation to advantage, anywhere, anywhere.

From me to us The global turmoil has ignited scrambling to rethink partnerships, and the multi-party system has received new attention.

Access the full report from here.

Accenture’s Technology Vision Report is released annually and consists of a series of three-year technology trends, which are part of the big picture. The 2021 report also includes trends for 2020 and 2019. Tracking how these trends change over time gives you a glimpse of how they will continue to grow in the future.

methodology

The Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 Report is derived from Accenture’s latest annual Tech Vision 2021 Report and forecasts key trends that could disrupt business over the next three years. Accenture gathered views from the Technology Vision External Advisory Board and interviewed technology celebrities and industry experts from the public and private sectors, academia, venture capital and entrepreneurial enterprises. Accenture Research conducted a global survey of 6,241 executives from 31 countries and 14 industries. Among them are 113 health insurance executives and 286 health care provider executives in the United States, 136 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Finland, Norway and Australia. The survey was conducted from December 2020 to January 2021.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with cutting-edge features in the digital, cloud and security sectors. Combining unmatched experience and expertise across over 40 industries, we offer strategy and consulting, interactive, technology, and operational services. All of this is enhanced by the world’s largest network of advanced technology and intelligent operations centers. Our 537,000 employees serve clients in more than 120 countries and fulfill our commitment to technology and human ingenuity every day. We embrace the power of change, create value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities, and share success. Please visit www.accenture.com.

Copyright2021 Accenture. all rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

