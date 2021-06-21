Twitch Suspends Two Popular Female Creators With Sexy ASMR Stream – TechCrunch





Popular Twitch streamers Amouranth and Indiefoxx are the two latest victims of Twitch’s ongoing battle to enforce their own misleading rules about content that implies sexuality.

Both creators follow an ASMR stream that pushes the boundaries of Twitch’s community guidelines that ban content that isn’t sexual in nature but is still too risky for a platform that is deeply self-conscious about the advertising business. It has been stopped. The Amazon-owned company refused to comment on the length of the ban and what triggered the ban, but pointed out TechCrunch’s rules on sexual content.

Both Amouranth (Kaitlyn Siragusa) and Indiefoxx (Jenelle Dagres) may reappear on Monday, 72 hours after the ban on Friday, but both channels are not available at the time of writing. Siragusa confirmed to Polygon that she had stopped after a stream in a yoga pose, making a licking noise in the microphone.

In Twitch’s so-called ASMR-meta, streamers widen their horizons by whispering into the microphone and sometimes licking while posing yoga, following the controversy over Twitch’s hot tub that exploded last month. .. In both cases, some Twitch authors believe that platform rules will be applied selectively.

“Incredible with ASMR meta and crazy yoga poses, no ban for months before the other two girls incorporate activities into ASMR to create the infamous” ASMR “meta. I saw doing that with a song with 2-5k views. I wrote on Twitter. “These other streamers have not yet been banned and continue to do so. My sins neglected as a sign of implicit acceptance, then blew away secrets and struck 30,000 viewers.”

Since both ASMR meta and hot tub meta were dominated by female streamers, the whole situation is attracting even more misogyny within the Twitch community, where female streamers are still regularly harassed by the platform.

The generation that fought violent video games did not cause an increase in gun / violent crime (I agree), but quickly turned its tail and succumbed to bad takes like Hottab / ASMR Girls that plague others. It’s very ironic. Girl creator!

— Caitlin (@wildkait) June 20, 2021

In a blog dealing with the surge in women flowing from pools and hot tubs at the time, Twitch wrote: “It doesn’t violate our rules to be found to be sexy to others. Twitch does not force women or anyone who participates in our service. No, because of their perceived charm. ”The company has revealed that swimwear in the bedroom can violate the rules, but swimwear that is“ appropriate for the situation ”is allowed. ..

Twitch also acknowledged the complexity of the rules, which are difficult to analyze on their own.

“The intent of the policy to imply sexuality is to delineate content that explicitly or explicitly suggests sexuality, and to include all content that may be considered sexual. It wasn’t a ban, but I’m aware that the rules aren’t clear.

Prohibiting any form of content that may be interpreted as suggestive, especially for the currently permitted video games and premium content, especially considering how female characters are objectively or presented in a sexual way. The limit is much higher. “

The solution at the time was to create a “pool, hot tub, beach” category where the content could exist. Most of Twitch’s categories are dedicated to a particular game, and most of the platform’s non-game streams are listed in the popular catch-all category “Just Chatting.”

ASMR has its own category with 2.4 million followers and includes an ear-stimulating ASMR stream that doesn’t push the boundaries of Twitch’s rules. So far, instead of building a more thoughtful way to contain content that implies sexuality, the company has chosen to punish those who determine it has crossed boundaries. But everything can change. Last month, Twitch said it was working on a new policy to further clarify the rules for content that implies sexuality.

Unfortunately, for female creators who are disproportionately affected by Twitch and its non-uniform policy, the abundance of licking streams until then the company has tried to draw a line within the gray area. Sometimes it suggests making the same decision over and over again. self made.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos