A new “safety by design” toolkit to help the global tech industry care a little more





Image: eSafety Commissioner’s office

The eSafety Commissioner’s office publishes a set of assessment tools that technology companies expect to be used to ensure that their products and services incorporate safety.

Although eSafety is an Australian agency, most of the innovations in the technology industry are far from the Australian coast, so “safety by design” assessment tools are available worldwide.

Released today are two interactive evaluation tools. A startup version for early-stage tech companies and an enterprise version for mid-sized or enterprise companies.

“If you are a technology company developing a platform that enables social interaction, you need to pre-assess safety risks. You need to take protective measures at the beginning of the product design and development process. We call it “safety by design,” says eSafety.

These tools are intended to help organizations develop safe products and help organizations incorporate safety into their business culture, spirit, and operations.

The tools and accompanying guidance material guide participants through five interactive modules. Each module has a specific set of questions that addresses key safety topics and issues. Internal policies and procedures. Moderate, escalation, and enforcement. User empowerment; transparency and accountability.

Users are provided with a report at the end of each module. Not only does it act as a safety health check, but according to eSafety, it also serves as a learning resource that can be used and used to support future improvements and innovations.

Online tools are about 7 hours commitment. eSafety said it does not receive any personal, corporate or data from anyone using the tool and is completely voluntary.

“Our mission is to help Australians have a safer and more positive experience online. One way to achieve this is for the industry to raise standards and achieve a better level of safety. It’s about helping you achieve that, “eSafety Commissioner Julie Inman Grant told ZDNet.

The Design Safety Initiative was launched in 2018 on leading technology platforms. In April, eSafety said it had engaged with about 180 different technology companies and activists through its initiative. 40 companies participated in the toolkit preview.

Inman Grant used to call it the “problem of cultural change.” In short, you can get results by fine-tuning the industry-wide spirit of moving fast and breaking things.

She said the solution was not to have the government regulate technology modifications, but to increase the duty of care if the company wasn’t doing the right thing, such as through initiatives such as design safety. ..

In his previous life, Inman Grant was the director of public policy on Twitter in Australia and Southeast Asia. She was also the Global Director of Microsoft Privacy and Internet Security.

Inman Grant said he talked to the media about launching safety by design and came up with ideas while working for a Windows maker.

“While I was there, I tried to introduce design safety as an initiative undertaken by Microsoft, but they were very good at design security and design privacy and wanted them to slip through safety.” She said.

“But even if you point out that the Xbox was a bit toxic at the time and Skype was the main vector of child sexual abuse material, they would be a business and never a social media company. I felt. “Something that was picked up. “

She revealed that it was a similar story on Twitter.

The ideal scenario is to prevent the occurrence of harm in the first place, but because behavioral changes take a long time, eSafety has initiatives such as design safety to “move the needle and minimize the surface of future threats.” I’m hoping that we can limit it.

“Just as product liability helps in the manufacture of toys and goods, or food safety standards, online safety is a common responsibility and we needed to find a way to return responsibility to the platform itself, so by design. Safety is fundamental, “said Inman Grant.

“These standards don’t exist in the world of technology, and philosophically, I believe that mandating the protection and innovation a company should take will not achieve its right purpose.

“This had to be done in the industry, not the industry.

“We want to be at the forefront of online safety standards. That’s exactly what this tool is meant for.”

eSafety is also collaborating with universities on how to insert ideally designed safety into research.

“We create the next generation of engineers and computer scientists to code with conscience and think ethically and responsibly about what they are doing,” she said. “We are currently working with four different universities to incorporate elements of this curriculum into our interdisciplinary programs. Design safety will grow and evolve, not just this tool.”

