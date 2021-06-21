Even more creepy COVID tracking: Google quietly pushed the app to the user’s phone [Updated]





Over the weekend, Google and Massachusetts managed to make the creepy COVID tracking app even more creepy by automatically installing it on people’s Android smartphones. According to numerous reports on Reddit, Hacker News, and in-app reviews, Massachusetts COVID tracking app MassNotify was silently installed on an Android device without user consent.

Google has issued the following statement to 9to5Google, but the company has not denied silent installation of the app.

We are working with the Massachusetts Public Health Service to allow users to activate the exposure notification system directly from their Android phone settings. This feature is built into the device settings and is automatically distributed by the Google Play Store, so users do not need to download another app. COVID-19 Contact Notification is only enabled if the user actively turns it on. The user decides whether to enable this feature and whether to share information through the system to warn others that they may be at risk.

Google’s statement doesn’t really address the issue of auto-installing apps without asking. The “features” of the COVID exposure tracking app are built into the Google Play Services as APIs that government apps can use for tracking initiatives and can be “automatically distributed by the Google Play Store.”

However, it’s not yet a “Mass Notify” app. Like all other state and national COVID apps, MassNotify provides users with an interface to report COVID exposure and view local health statistics. If all of these users accidentally opt in to COVID tracking and forget about it, a statement from Google is expected to completely deny automatic rollout of the app. However, Google’s statement does not deny silent installation, but instead states that COVID tracking is not enabled unless the user turns it on.

The COVID tracking app was Big Tech’s answer to the pandemic, and both Google and Apple were building contact tracing platforms on their mobile operating systems. The idea is that when you opt in, your phone’s Bluetooth can scan other opt-in devices and keep a list of the people you contact. When one of those people gets a COVID and notifies the app, the tracking system alerts everyone who has recently logged to let them know that they may have been exposed. Instead of running a global tracking system on their own, Google and Apple have created only system APIs and app templates for use by government health agencies. In the United States, this means that every state needs to build a COVID app.

Advertising

Mass Notify review. Users love silently installed apps.

Google

Google and Massachusetts apps are certainly sloppy. There are two versions of the “Mass Notify” app on the Play Store. One version doesn’t seem to be installed silently, with over 1,000 installations and a 4.1 star rating (out of 5 stars). The second version, labeled “v3” in the package name, has been accused of negative reviews (1.1 stars at the time of publication) that users claim to have been automatically installed on the device. Some users even wondered if the app was malware. Both apps are listed in the “MA Department of Public Health” developer account, but which one doesn’t exist? The developer link is 404s and does not really stimulate confidence in the legitimacy of the app.

Two apps are confused

4:20 pm EDT updated: a little more about the two apps. Thanks to 9to5Google’s AbnerLi for pointing out that the Play Store screenshots are incorrect and that the auto-installed version of MassNotify doesn’t actually have an app icon or public health statistics UI. this is,[設定]->[Google]->[COVID-19露出通知]It only exists in and you can turn on tracking and report that you have a COVID. (How would a normal person find this if it’s buried in the system settings?) It talks about “features built into the settings” and defines “another app” as: If so, it means that Google’s statement has become a bit more meaningful “something with an app icon”

If you don’t have the app icon, the easiest way to see if MassNotify is auto-installed on your device is to click this Play Store link to see if the install button is past-style ( “Installed” and “Installed”). Without the app icon, the auto-installed version of MassNotify will only appear in the app information system settings. Still, when uninstalling, it is not called “Mass Notify”. Instead, it is vaguely called the “Heath Bureau, Massachusetts.”

The non-auto-installed version of MassNotify is a complete COVID app with a statistics UI and app icons. This ensures that someone with a COVID can actually find the app and report that they have a COVID. The only problem is that Massachusetts doesn’t actually link to this version on its website.

Advertising Did Google deploy this on all Massachusetts devices?

The original story resumes: Massachusetts takes forever to launch the COVID app, MassNotify launches last week, months behind other states, only when the most responsible people are vaccinated. Was done. Nevertheless, incredibly, the number of “v3” MassNotify apps installed has exceeded one million. Since only the installation number is displayed in the Play Store in a hierarchy, the MassNotify “1,000,000+” label means “1 million or more and less than 5 million”, which is the next hierarchy. Massachusetts has only 6.8 million inhabitants. On a US smartphone installation base, Android accounts for about 50% of users. The penetration rate of smartphones is not 100% of the population. If you automatically install MassNotify on all Android devices in Massachusetts, you will not have access to 5 million devices, so the “1,000,000+” label is effectively the limit. Did they deploy this to all Massachusetts devices?

Massachusetts residents were so enthusiastic about the new COVID tracking app that everyone intentionally installed the app, as the COVID vaccine became readily available and the obligations were obscured by the state’s release last month. Is hard to imagine. MassNotify has become the most popular COVID tracking app on the Play Store. Both the California and New York COVID apps have been launched with MassNotify at least 6 months ahead of schedule, with over 500,000 installations each.

If you’re wondering, “Can Google really install the app on my Android device without user input?” The answer is, “Can they ever do it!” Push install is actually the only way Google Play installs your app. When you open the Play Store and press the install button, Google is actually asking you to push the app install via Firebase Cloud Messaging. Users can actually see this by installing the app remotely from the Google Play website. Desktop computer. Google has 24/7 access to your device, so you don’t have to be in front of your Android smartphone to grant administrator privileges just by installing the app. The really “fun” part is that Google can remotely uninstall the app from your phone without any intervention. This allows you to remove malware remotely if things get very bad.

When the whole idea of ​​this COVID tracking app started working last year, one study found that half of Americans don’t trust these COVID tracking apps in privacy. Such a decision is useless.

