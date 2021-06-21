EnergyX employs more than 100 people to launch a new Tech Hub





Photo: Shutterstock

As the United States moves away from fossil fuel reliance and towards more sustainable sources of energy, Austin-based startup EnergyX is expanding to support its transition.

EnergyX has announced plans to hire more than 100 people by the end of the year. Some of these roles are now published on the company’s website, including positions across science, battery, creative, and corporate operations.

This is part of the company’s major impetus for opening a new US technology hub to launch the Energy Innovation Lab. The lab supports the company’s quest to develop sustainable lithium technology to design next-generation solid-state batteries.

EnergyX was founded in 2018 after founder and CEO Teague Egan adventured in Bolivia’s Salt Flats. These salt flats are one of the most lithium-rich regions in the world, and with this abundant resource, Eagan could have imagined using lithium to replace a more destructive energy source. ..

Lithium is an important component of lithium-ion batteries and is used in everything from mobile phones to TV remote controls, computers and cars. The use of lithium-ion batteries and energy storage in combination with sustainable energy sources such as wind and solar can change the US energy grid and fossil fuel reliance.

EnergyX has developed several technologies and patents that revolve around lithium harvesting and purification, and applications in battery and energy storage. However, the work of the company has just begun. Today, the young company is made up of teams of 15 and two US laboratories, but thanks to the recent $ 20 million Series A round, EnergyX aims to grow dramatically.

EnergyX has been working hard with other global leaders to create a cleaner lithium space. In a previous statement, Eagan is very pleased to continue this focus with the additional funding of this Series A funding. And EnergyX plans to stay at the epicenter for decades to come.

EnergyX is currently reviewing four technology hubs in Austin, Boston, Miami and Silicon Valley to launch an Energy Innovation Lab. EnergyX already exists in both Austin and Silicon Valley, while Boston and Miami are growing their energy technology hubs.

But Texas will be a particularly attractive place to set up its Energy Institute. EnergyX has established a partnership with the University of Texas and Dr., the inventor of lithium-ion batteries. John Goodenough based there. The company also states that Tesla Gigafactory is further demonstrating that Texas is gaining momentum as a green tech hub in the United States.

No matter where the Energy Innovation Lab ends up, EnergyX believes that demand for lithium-ion batteries and sustainable energy solutions is growing in all parts of the country. When the lab opens, its impact extends beyond one tech hub.

Austin Tesla, which is affiliated with Austin Community College, also finds and trains future employees.

