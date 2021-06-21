2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sedan Review, Best in Its Segment





No vehicle defines Mercedes-Benz more than the iconic S-Class.

The stately sedan line, officially introduced in 1972, actually dates back to 1949. Wilhelm Haspel, then chairman of Mercedes at the time, introduced a new model called the “S”, which stands for “super” or “special.” By 1956, Mercedes had launched the 220S. Since then, the name has been used to describe the brand’s most luxurious cars.

The latest 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will arrive at retail stores this summer. The new S-Class looks better, is more efficient, is more luxurious than its predecessor, and faithfully provides Mercedes with all the wealth traps in a discreet and stately package.

The origin of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class family tree can be traced back to the 1950s.

Source: Mercedes Benz

Sign of success

Overall, more than 4 million S-class sedans are sold worldwide, making it the best-selling luxury sedan to date. In China, Mercedes’ largest market, the average age of S-class owners is 40, and for 10% of them, according to Mercedes, this is the first car they have ever owned.

Here’s the point: even though it’s a 17-foot, 4,775-pound sedan that can look pretty shapeless from some angle in the photo (it looks great in real life-about that. This is definitely not a car for Faddy Daddy (more on that later). It’s a car for successful adults. It feels as special as Bentley or Rolls-Royce, but at a much lower cost.

The new OLED display consumes power only where the pixels are lit, resulting in improved black levels and even higher contrast.

Source: Mercedes Benz

From others

For Bloomberg’s review, I drove the S580 that Mercedes-Benz lent me to me over a long weekend in Los Angeles. (This is the $ 116,300 primo version of the S-Class. There are options such as the $ 6,730 Burmester surround sound system and the $ 1,950 21-inch wheels, and the one I drove was $ 143,240.) But I’m LA Did not stay in. For Big Bear Lake, California, the alpine towns 100 miles and 7,000 feet high from Hollywood change. I wanted to see how comfortable this executive crawler is for a real day on the road, not just running around the city.

Three words: I liked it.

I loved the pull when the 4-liter V8 engine plunged 210. I liked not hearing or feeling the nine gears pulling me up at the wild turn that makes Highway 18 one of the most beautiful trails in the state. I loved the all-new Augmented Reality Heads-Up Display, which provides video, navigation, and other road information by projecting images directly into the windshield’s field of view. It sounds distracting, but because it was dialed in, AIDS didn’t generate on another machine and felt like it was in my eye.

The all-new interior feels like the latest setup currently available, with a new generation steering wheel with special touch control buttons that allow for things like “scrolling” touch screen features. Overall, there are five screens on the front and back (including the tablet on the back).

Source: Mercedes Benz

The 496 horsepower S580 has a highly insulated drive feel. Everything is smooth and polished, so nothing interferes with a smooth ride quality. This is not the case, so don’t confuse this stride elegance with the nippy, gutsy tightness that sports cars should feel. The S-Class was so long that I could feel the true weight of the car when I pushed it into the corner along the steepest part of the road to the lake. That said, 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds, a top speed of 130mph, and 21 horsepower added when the “EQ” power boost is activated, burying most people who bring what she thinks is faster. Don’t be fooled: spoilers and big pipes don’t mean fast, people! This great power certainly doesn’t have to be fast.

Mobile Mercedes Spa

Mercedes has reduced S-class cabin noise to a blissful level. I used the mobile phone app to clock (unofficially and unscientifically) to a decibel level of just over 60. By comparison, the same app reports over 90 decibel levels on some classic cars I drive.

Rearseat passengers will get an advanced airbag (first in Mercedes-Benz) with a new deployment and inflatable concept that adapts to the backseat passengers and deploys gently to reduce the effects of impact.

Source: Mercedes Benz

Speaking of bliss, it was a shame that I hadn’t played with the Energizing Comfort health and wellness system until I got home by car. I felt like I missed a spa reservation. But I used it throughout the trip. First, a vitality mode that helps increase attention and energy, then freshness to keep me going, and warmth to calm me down. The mode plays music, adjusts the temperature and light, and even changes the scent of the cabin depending on the purpose. 64 different ambient colors fit the program and surround the cabin and door sill with soft light.

I ran the massage seats continuously for the rest of the weekend. Their pulsating variable star drove my hips and shoulders into oblivion. (You can choose from 10 different programs with 2 levels of intensity that last from 8 to 18 minutes.) At the end of the day, I wish I had a suede-covered pillow behind the front headrest. I think. When I drove, they made my head feel weightless and certainly relieved tension in the upper back and neck.

Comfortable headrests are only available to front-seat passengers, while rear-seat passengers get an electronic neck warmer with six radial fans and a temperature-controlled seat for enhanced seat cooling. .. The enhanced massage system is available to all passengers.

Source: Mercedes Benz

Also, is it just me, or does the new Mercedes car smell great inside? Mercedes introduced the Glovebox Fragrance Diffuser a few years ago, but these days it’s made a leap forward with the scent of a car, making you feel better just by stepping into another room. I did. Bamboo Mood and Cotton Mood are the new fragrances of this year’s S-Class. According to Mercedes, they contain notes of freshwater and amber, musk and jasmine, respectively.

Considering the comfort of the creatures, safety technology, sound and atmosphere options, quality of materials and manufacturing, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class outperforms the Audi A8, BMW 7 Series and Porsche Panamera.

Professional and sophisticated

If you haven’t seen the wild 2021S class yet, I humbly ask you to refrain from making your judgment about its appearance until you see it. The car actually looks much better outside and when it’s moving, even at the sneak peak I had in an empty studio in Los Angeles a few months ago.

Mercedes’ top designer Gorden Wagner and his team have added a whole new spin to this famous and long-term model. Many designers tell us that this is often much more difficult than designing a new car from scratch. The challenge is to stay true to heritage, get rid of the non-functional parts, and add something entirely new. Everything is not overkill or overkill.

With all-wheel steering and a new 10-degree steering angle at the rear, the S-Class’s radius of gyration is reduced by 7 feet to just under 36 feet, comparable to a compact car. (Even the long wheelbase S-Class has a rotating circle of less than 36 feet.)

Source: Mercedes Benz

This year’s S-Class features a new stretch hood, C-pillar flow leading to sculpted shoulders, a redesigned rear window, and a new seamless door handle. The car is slightly longer and wider than its predecessor, giving it more space in the cabin and longer overall shape, but thanks to the all-new rear axle steering system, the radius of gyration is surprisingly compact. I am. A car around a U-shape with much shorter but agility.

My only dissatisfaction with the look may be the black-filled square panel in the middle of the wide-spaced chrome ring grille. It’s there to cover radar and cameras, but can Mercedes devise a more hidden way to house all its equipment?

Still, praise to Wagener and his team: they were able to give us an old favorite adorable new take. The S-Class has a sleek and professional look, and based on my own experience, with a glance approved by everyone, from a businessman having lunch at Beverly Hills to a lonely desert gas station kid blasting Panthera. Receive comments.

Starting at $ 109,800 for this year’s S-Class, it sets a new standard for this segment as to what it means to own a luxury sedan. Haspel will definitely be proud.

Electric rear blinds for doors and rear windows, panoramic roof, and soft-closed doors are standard equipment. Delivery will begin this summer.

Source: Mercedes Benz

