Do not connect iPhone to Wi-Fi network with this name





As security researcher Carl Schou discovered last week, connecting your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network with a certain strange name can prevent you from accessing the Internet until your phone’s network settings are cleared. This newly discovered bug can break your phone’s Wi-Fi settings and prevent you from enabling Wi-Fi or connecting to older Wi-Fi networks.

“After joining my personal [Wi-Fi] Using SSID% p% s% s% s% s% n will completely disable the Wi-Fi feature on your iPhone. Neither the reboot nor the SSID change will be fixed :~) “, Schou tweeted. Bleeping Computer, which reported this issue, also found that the bug was affecting iPhones running iOS 14.6 and later operating systems.

After joining personal WiFi with SSID “% p% s% s% s% s% n”, the iPhone has completely disabled the WiFi feature. Neither reboot nor SSID change is fixed: ~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3

— Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

The root cause of this problem is due to a format string error. This means that iOS will read the text of the name as a command to execute due to the presence of the “%” symbol and will crash if it fails. This bug does not exist on Android phones.

For affected users, the only way to fix Wi-Fi is to reset the network settings and clear all stored network data. If your iPhone caches data and network names, once triggered, a reboot alone will not fix the error. For iPhone, this is[設定]>[一般]>[リセット]>[ネットワーク設定のリセット]It’s as easy as moving to.

It seems unlikely that this bug will cause concern. There is little possibility other than mischief. Even so, the problem requires a malicious person to set up a Wi-Fi network by that name and the user to actively try to connect. For added security, you can also reduce the vulnerability by turning off the auto-join hotspot setting on your iPhone. To do this[設定]>[Wi-Fi]Go to and set[自動]From[参加を依頼する]Or[しない]Change to. As security researcher @CodeColorist points out in a blog post explaining this issue, it’s more effective to set up a phishing website.

Digital Trends is asking Apple for comment and will update this article upon reply.

