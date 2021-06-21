Innovation Exports: University of Alabama Replicates WVU Academy of Health Sciences | Today’s WVU





High school students from West Virginia will attend the HSTA Summer Camp at the Rosenbaum Family House on July 26, 2017, to interact with day care tots at the Academy of Health Sciences and Technology. (WVU Photo / Greg Ellis)

West Virginia University’s unique mentoring program, which supports high school students facing social and financial challenges and connects them to STEM-based undergraduate and graduate degree programs, is replicated at the University of Alabama Capstone Nursing College. Next 5 years.

The $ 1.2 million Science Education Partnership Award from the National Institutes of Health’s National Institute of Medical Sciences was used by UA, and the sub-award WVU and replication incubator Apis Creative, and was the first full-scale HSTA-based HSTA-based. Create a. A program outside West Virginia.

Similar to SEPA-funded WVU’s Health Sciences and Technology Academy, HSTA-AL serves rural, poorly serviced and economically difficult people, primarily for African-American high school students. To provide. Robin Bartlett, Deputy Director of Research at the University of Alabama, Capstone School of Nursing, leads a team in Alabama Hale and Pickens County to establish nursing-focused pilot programs.

Of the 3,000 young people who graduated from HSTA in West Virginia, 99% went on to college, 89% had a college degree, and 84% continued to live and work in the state, averaging 1 I earn $ 30,000 more per person. Years than their highest-income parents.

It also supports SEPA, and WVU’s HSTA program uses hundreds of mentor teachers, community members, higher education faculty, and HSTA participants to earn diplomas and go on to college. We support students facing social and financial challenges.

WV HSTA is particularly good at helping young people in West Virginia dream big and get a STEM profession, said Cathy Morton, director of HSTA. This is because our community, teachers and schools lead and support our university. We are pleased to work with Apis Creative in sharing the program with UA to produce great results in Alabama.

The Apis Creatives HSTA Hatch division provides training and consulting services under the guidance of Apis President Bethany Hornbeck and former HSTA Director Ann Chester. Alan McKendall, Associate Professor of Industrial Management Systems Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Mineral Resources, WVU Benjamin M. Statler, will lead the research and evaluation of the project. He is backed by Sherron McKendall, Senior Research Fellow at HSTA, West Virginia.

According to Hornbeck, HSTA is a unique and highly successful program developed by West Virginia for West Virginia. Apis is very honored to be able to work with WVU and WV HSTA to create an effort to export this West Virginia innovation to the country. We strive to ensure that Alabamas students and all future partner students achieve the same benefits of achievement, friends and enjoyment that HSTA students enjoy at home.[RB1]..

The Apis HSTA Hatch division was established to support replication of the HSTA program through a partnership with Land Grant University. [RB2]Local and national youth development programs. HSTA Hatch is looking for additional partners to pursue SEPA and other grants and underlying funding.

-WVU-

bh / pp / 06/21/21

Contact: Wendy HoldrenSenior Communications SpecialistWVU Health Sciences 304-203-9528; [email protected]

Or

Bethany HornbeckPresidentApis Creative844-234-2899; [email protected]

Or

Robin Bartlett University of Alabama Capstone School of Nursing 205-348-8452; 336-207-7774; [email protected]

Call 1-855-WVU-NEWS for the latest West Virginia University news and information from WVU Today.

Follow @WVUToday on Twitter.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos