Highlights of the World’s Best E3 Video Game Trade Show, Tech News News, Top Stories





San Francisco (HARDWAREZONE, AFP, BLOOMBERG)-The world’s leading video game trade fair, Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), started online on June 12th and ended with a number of announcements last Tuesday.

The expo, which turns the Los Angeles Convention Center into a player’s paradise each year, was canceled last year for Covid-19 and was virtualized with a streaming event this year.

Here are some highlights of the annual Gamefest.

Elden Ring

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced that Elden Ring will be available on January 21st next year. This is one of the most anticipated video games due to the talent behind it. Open World Games is a collaboration between FromSoftware, the Japanese developer behind the beloved Dark Souls series, and George RR Martin, the author of the fantasy novel that turned into the TV series Game of Thrones.

FromSoftware mixes Souls formulas with Elden Ring.

Players can now ride horses around the map to attack enemies. They can even jump into the sky by riding a vertical wind tunnel.

The title will be published on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, and PC through Steam in Southeast Asia.

New Zelda, but no switch

Japanese video game giant Nintendo said the long-awaited next game from The Legend of Zelda, the sequel to the open world Breath of the Wild, will be released next year.

Nintendo didn’t share the final title or many other details, but the short trailer introduced Link, the hero of the game, using abilities that weren’t in the first game.

Links can now reverse the time of an object and cause the object to soar to its original location.

He can also step through solid walls and floors. This has a huge impact on the gameplay of Dungeon Crawl, known for The Legend of Zelda.

Series producer Eiji Aonuma said the Switch-only sequel will take place over the world of the first game.

But Nintendo has disappointed fans looking for a new model of the Switch Console. Rumors of a new version of Switch, an enhanced “professional” model with richer graphics and features, raised expectations ahead of the company’s streaming presentation on E3’s closing day.

Nintendo sought to keep hardware expectations down by emphasizing in advance that presentations would focus solely on gaming software. It kept that word.

Switch, a very popular handheld gaming console, was first released in early 2017.

Starfield

Bethesda Softworks, which Microsoft bought last year for US $ 7.5 billion (S $ 10 billion), made fun of the science fiction game Starfield. According to Microsoft, the game will be available on November 11th next year and will not be available on rival Sony PlayStation consoles.

Released for Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

It is also Bethesda’s original intellectual property for the first time in 25 years.

The details of open-world role-playing games are currently lacking, but if the teaser trailer passes by, the Starfield story seems to be happening in the distant future-humans with the help of robots. It was colonized on the planet and a huge spaceship.

Battlefield 2042

Developer Dice and publisher Electronic Arts have unveiled the gameplay trailer for Battlefield 2042, a futuristic new entry in the first-person shooter franchise.

With this new multiplayer-only title, Battlefield has moved from 64-player battles to 128-player battles, and the map has been expanded to accommodate it.

Battlefield 2042 has only six maps at launch. The trailer spotlighted several maps, including skyscrapers and tornado deserts, ice plains, and muddy battlefields with rolling tanks.

The game does not have a story campaign and comes with a paid Season Pass and Battle Pass for additional content.

Instead of character classes, players now have control over their specialists to diversify their playstyles and gain access to a wider range of weapons.

Battlefield 2042 will be available on October 22nd. The Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions support 64 players. The Xbox Series X and S, PC, and PlayStation 5 versions support 128 players.

Halo Infinite

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios and developer 343 Industries have finally announced the release date of Halo Infinite after a long delay. Holiday 2021 one year after the first release date.

The game is said to have vast multiplayer modes and big story campaigns.

The main character in the Halo series, Master Chief, isn’t alone in the new game-a version of his old companion Cortana is back.

343 has also unveiled Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode gameplay trailer. This included classic scenarios such as Capture the Flag returning with a desert warthog vehicle.

A new feature in this series is a grappling hook that allows players to grab things that are out of reach, assemble them to other players and passing aircraft, and plug them into their guns.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is a standalone title that you can play for free.

The game will be released for the Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One and PC.

New avatar game

Ubisoft Entertainment, a French video game powerhouse, saw for the first time the following game based on James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar movie.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game developed by Ubisoft in collaboration with Disney.

Ubisoft described Pandora’s frontier as a “new independent story.” This allows players to travel through an unprecedented part of Pandora, the Western Pioneer era.

The trailer for the game, due out next year, shows the open world where players play the role of the tall blue Navi character in the 2010 Academy Award-winning movie.

The game will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC, Stadia, and Luna.

Additional report by Tim Augustin

