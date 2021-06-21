Morgan Stanley’s Client Analyst Head Left on Google





On a scale of the kind of skill currently sought, Morgan Stanley lost one of its senior analytical experts to Google and hired a brand new expert from Deutsche Bank-though not in the same country or business area.

Natasha Pavri, head of client analytics for a San Francisco-based bank, departs for Google, engineering manager. Publi spent 14 years at Morgan Stanley after joining the company as an associate in 2007.

While one analyst leaves a US bank, another will join. Gislambon, former head of Deutsche Bank’s Equity Exotic Strat in London, has joined Morgan Stanley’s London office as Senior Equity Exotic Quants. At Deutsche, Vong was, among other things, responsible for implementing scalable analytics and automating complex derivative trading workflows. Vong left Vong almost two years after Germany officially closed its equity trading business and sold out exotic books on equity, but he probably worked for a capital release unit run by Louise Kitchen until recently. I did.

Pavri’s departure from Google reflects the competition of tech staff in San Francisco. But not all of that move has moved from banks to tech companies. In May, JP Morgan hired Vadim Kutsyy from PayPal to work for the San Francisco artificial intelligence team. JPMorgan pays vice president (VP) level software engineers $ 180,000 in city salaries, according to H1B salary data.

