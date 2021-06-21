TechMeUp helps the tech sector find new faces





By 2030, there will be 120,000 technical jobs estimated to be unable to find the right people in the Dutch market alone. Therefore, filling the current and future jobs in Dutch technology and IT requires far more people than are currently applying. But it’s not just a “more” issue, but at least a “more diverse” issue. Candidates from all populations, all levels of education, and all cultural and ethnic backgrounds are in great need. Oh yeah, divide it evenly between women and men.

“When we met with six private colleges two years ago, we identified a common problem,” says Nikky Hofland of TechMeUp. “When I looked at the classroom, I saw a different group of people than when I looked outside.” In other words, not only is there a shortage of technicians, but the sector also faces diversity issues. “And it’s worth noting that there was a lot of variety in the application, but these people always withdrew before the course began.”

Hoffland took immediate action when he heard it. “I started calling all the people who applied but didn’t show up in the end. Almost 80 in all. I really wanted to know why they dropped out. Their story is a variation of one theme. I knew it was. One of them told me he couldn’t save for the lesson. Another said the municipality would stop his interests during the study. And yet another did not dare to sit in school for six months, so he could not fulfill his potential mission. In other words, all financially determined discussions. “

Hoffland knew what she had to do: arrange financial backing so that all candidates in a situation similar to most of the dropouts could still go to school. This marked the birth of TechMeUp. This is a foundation that grants microcredit as an interest-free loan to those who can use microcredit to retrain for the technical profession. “They only pay off this loan when they find a job. Of course, we want to help them as much as possible.” For now, the focus is almost temporarily visible in the tech sector. Not all people, namely women, bicultural students, and people over the age of 45.

TechMeUp was officially launched at the end of last year and currently raises nearly € 500,000 from various businesses, foundations and individuals. Thanks to TechMeUp, about 27 students actually enrolled in school. To extend that further, the campaign is running under the motto “Invest in another way, invest in another person”, with more explanation for the importance of the initiative. “At this point, we can lend to 10% of applicants. We need to keep so many good people away, which is of course very disappointing. We want to help 250 students this year. I think, that means we still need about 750,000 euros. “

ASML Foundation is one of the organizations currently supporting TechMeUp’s ideas. In the near future, thanks to their financial support, about 30 freshmen will be able to start working at one of the affiliated colleges of technology. According to Christel Keizer, a member of the ASML Foundation’s board of directors, this initiative fits very well with the Foundation’s goals. Those. People who would otherwise be left behind. Within our goals, we have a clear focus on education. “

The ASML Foundation has been in existence for 20 years now. Although ASML’s stock package made it possible to start a business, the company still provides 1.5 million support each year. “But we make choices autonomously. ASML has no direct effect on it.”

Keizer says TechMeUp is a classic example of a project that her foundation is willing to support. “Looking at what else we’re doing, TechMeUp fits that list very logically. Think about weekend schools. Kids who don’t have a role model at home, You can look for school and career options, or our activity on low literacy rates to support libraries. “

For the time being, the ASML Foundation is still doing a lot of work. “The shortage of people with a technical background needs to be constantly addressed in a variety of ways: making young people enthusiastic about technology, making education more prominent, attracting talent from abroad, and smart renewal. Through a lifelong learning path leading to training. The job market is constantly changing and there are jobs that are unemployed for a variety of reasons, but the need for new technicians is increasing. With TechMeUp, people are re-introduced. You can give them training opportunities. The more things that happen, the better. “

