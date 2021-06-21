Prime Day brings great deals on Amazon tablets, smart homes and more





Amazon launches its annual Prime Day sale event with large-scale transactions such as its tablets and smart home gadgets. This includes significant price cuts for the most popular products such as Amazon Fire and Kindle branded tablets. In addition to price cuts for Echo smart home gadgets, Eero Wi-Fi, Blink Cameras, and even some wearables.

However, Prime Day is short-lived and these deals do not stick. Let’s take a closer look at what Amazon has.

Amazon smart home for Prime Day

Well, without the company’s Alexa-powered smart home ecosystem deals, it wouldn’t have been Amazon Prime Day. And it starts with the first generation Amazon Echo Show 5 and Echo Show 8. If you’re willing to buy a smart speaker with an enhanced display from an older generation, you can expect the biggest discount ever. For example, the Amazon Echo Show 5 sells for $ 79.99 to $ 44.99. Conversely, the first-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is down $ 40 to $ 69.99.

As the name implies, at that price, buyers can get a 5-inch or 8-inch smart display with Amazon Alexa support. But it also applies to the Amazon smart home ecosystem. Therefore, they can be used for everything from video calls to managing connected and linked smart home gadgets. Or just like a display-enabled gadget for listening to music in size-appropriate quality.

Conversely, the second-generation Amazon Echo Show 8 is also being sold as part of the Prime Day sale promotion. This includes an updated camera and a few other minor improvements. Also available in either Charcoal or Glacier White, Prime Day is priced at just $ 94.99, down from $ 129.99.

Meanwhile, the third-generation Amazon Echo Show 10 is available in the same color, dropping from $ 249.99 to $ 189.99, the lowest price ever. However, this updated Echo Show comes with a rotating screen for automatic panning and zooming. This allows you to track users during video calls and other tasks. In addition, it acts as a 13-megapixel security camera, and Pan should be especially useful there. And it’s all a 10.1-inch display.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (1st generation)

Echo Show 8 (1st generation)

Echo Show 8 (2nd generation)

Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)

For those who don’t want to deal with full displays, and for the entertainment possibilities that come with it, Amazon also offers a more standard smart speaker deal for Prime Day. Start with the latest generation of Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock. These are the smallest of Amazon’s smart speakers and are reasonably priced.

The Amazon Echo Dot without a watch is half the price of $ 24.99. If you get the same desk-compatible speaker with a digital watch, it will be about 42% cheaper than usual. The gadget costs $ 34.99.

Or, if you want a full-sized Echo smart speaker with better audio, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo pairing, and other features, the buyer pays 40% cheaper than the regular $ 99.99 price tag. I can. The standard Amazon Echo smart speaker is currently priced at $ 59.99.

Echo dot (4th generation)

Echo dot with clock (4th generation)

Amazon Echo Speaker (4th Generation)

Having a smart home isn’t just about entertainment now. Or security. This will be explained later. It also means having a solid internet connection that adapts to the needs of your home. That’s where Amazon’s Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system comes in.

As the brand suggests, Eero 6 is a Wi-Fi system that creates a multi-connection point home internet experience through a central hub and extender. As part of the Amazon Prime Day deals, buyers can get a bundle of one router and two extenders for just $ 181. This is 35% off the regular $ 279.00 price tag and covers homes and businesses up to 5,000 square feet.

In addition, Eero 6 supports the Wi-Fi 6 standard in a dual band configuration. Therefore, the buyer can be sure to get the best internet connection available. And for those who need more Eero Beacon Extenders for more square feet, they are also part of the Amazon Prime Day deal.

Of course, not everyone needs so much coverage. For those who need a new router, Amazon’s Eero Pro router is down 30% to $ 139.00. It does more than just provide up to 1,750 square feet of coverage with tri-band gigabit internet support. It is also fully compatible with mesh settings in case the user needs it later. Or you want to embed a router in your current mesh network.

Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system

EeroPro Router

Discounted prices for smart cameras and smart entertainment

Home security is also offered at a discounted price as part of the Amazon Prime Day deals. Includes some of Amazon’s Blink products.

First, Blink Indoor and Outdoor camera kits are 38% and 40% off, respectively. That makes their pricing $ 49.99 and $ 59.99. Two-way audio, two-year battery life, motion detection, and HD recording are the hallmarks of these gadgets. The same applies to the function of displaying with night vision as needed.

Of course, another big benefit is that you can watch the footage and see old footage from anywhere. Make these great additions to a smart home environment for those who need a security camera. In terms of difference, the main differentiator is what weather the “outdoor” variation can withstand. Therefore, it is ready to be placed outdoors compared to the “indoor” variant.

If you don’t need the wireless option, but want a camera with motion and sound-based capture, smartphone notifications, and smart home integration, Blink Mini indoor security cameras are also available. In fact, it’s only $ 19.99 during Prime Day. This is 43% off normal cost.

Blink mini

Indoor security camera

Outdoor security camera

Streaming media is another area where Amazon is a hit as part of Prime Day trading. Start with the most powerful FireTV brand streaming gadgets on the roster. Dolby Vision, HDR +, 4K compatible Fire TV cube. Buyers typically pay about $ 120 for this Amazon gadget. For Prime Day, it sells for just $ 79.99. All accessories and Alexa support are built-in.

If you want something simpler without losing additional features, such as HDR10 + support, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is also available. This includes several bundles, including a bundle that includes an Ethernet adapter. However, gadgets usually sell for around $ 50 and currently only cost $ 24.99.

Finally, for those who don’t yet own a 4K TV, or who just want the basics of other gadget remotes that don’t have TV controls, there’s the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. FHD gadgets continue to provide Alexa-based voice control. However, Prime Day prices are only $ 17.99, rather than the more standard $ 30 price tag.

Amazon Fire TV Cube

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Stick Lite

Big discount on Prime Day tablets

Amazon’s Fire HD tablets may be all the rage these days, but that doesn’t mean Kindle e-readers aren’t for sale. There are also three great Amazon Kindle tablets for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite offers excellent contrast, is waterproof, and has Audible support for audiobooks. The latter feature allows you to use Bluetooth with headphones or speakers. There are also available covers to keep your glare-free 300ppi screen safe. And now, all four colors available are priced at just $ 79.99, down from $ 129.99.

Conversely, the most expensive Kindle family is available for only $ 184.99 on Prime Day. This is in contrast to the regular $ 249.99 price. This adds a warm light display output and a physical page-turning button, in addition to a more robust and sophisticated design.

Last but not least, the standard base model Kindle has dropped about $ 35 to just $ 54.99. The standard base model doesn’t come with exactly the same additional features, but it does offer a sophisticated design in two colors. It also has a built-in front light, which makes reading in dark places and at night much easier.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Kindle

Kindle Oasis

For a more full-featured Amazon tablet, the Fire HD 10 recently reviewed by Android Headlines costs just $ 79.99 on Prime Day. This is due to the more common $ 149.99 price tag. There are also deals on the “plus” variant of this Amazon tablet for Prime Day, offering even better processors and other specifications. But the biggest difference is wireless charging, which the standard Amazon Fire HD 10 doesn’t have.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus usually costs $ 179.99. But today you can get it for only $ 109.99.

Of course, these are just the latest generation of Amazon Android-based tablets. And not to mention the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 or Fire HD 8 Plus. Both happen to be on sale.

With a smaller, more portable build, better battery life, USB-C charging, and reasonable performance and specs, this is a tablet to buy for younger users. Or for those who don’t want to carry a 10-inch tablet. And it’s currently starting at $ 44.99 — starting at $ 89.99 or for those who need the Plus variant for $ 64.99.

Amazon Fire HD 10 & Fire HD 10 Plus

Amazon Fire HD 8 & Fire HD 8 Plus

… and what about wearables?

Available in both Glacier White and Black, Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Bad is available in two models for today’s Prime Day deals. And both are discounted. The standard wired charging variant is available for just $ 79.99. It’s down from $ 119.99. Wireless charging variations can be 29% cheaper than the regular $ 99.99.

Wireless charging is the biggest difference between the two configurations, the latter can also be bundled with a charging pad. But no matter which pair you buy, they provide great audio. Especially thanks to active noise canceling.

In addition, Amazon is packed with Amazon Alexa AI for easy access to these. It also supports AI in other ecosystems such as Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Play for 5 hours on a single charge, three microphones that improve call quality and ANC, and audio quality better than previous Amazon earphones all combine to create great value at a regular price. And steal at this discounted price.

Amazon Echo Bad (2nd generation)

Another wearable that will be available on Amazon Prime Day is Amazon Echo Frames. These are Alexa twisted smart glasses available in modern tortoise, horizon blue and classic black coloring. It also offers open-ear audio in addition to hands-free Alexa support. Therefore, the sound is pressed directly into the user’s ear without disturbing others.

It’s all a setting except for deeper settings that allow you to receive notifications, automatic volume control, and support for other AI assistants. And, of course, all of that is entirely possible with speech recognition. Therefore, they do not react to anyone, but everyone wears them.

If you have a prescription lens, they are also supported. All are about 30% off the regular price. The cost of Prime Day has dropped to $ 174.99.

Amazon Echo Frame (2nd Generation)

It is Amazon Halo Band that completes the scope of wearable transactions from the company for Prime Day. This Amazon fitness tracker is available in black + onyx, brush + rose gold, or winter + silver coloring. Also, the current price is about 30% off the regular list price of $ 69.99.

At that cost, the purchaser can get a complete health tracking including heart rate, sleep time, steps, body composition and more. Get instant access to intensity-based activity tracking and a series of expert training. Includes Lifesum and SWEAT experts.

Of course, some features are locked behind Amazon’s health tracking service subscription. However, Alexa’s integration, up to 7 days of battery life, and swimming tracking make this band a great purchase for those who aren’t too bulky or need tracking without additional features like a watch.

Amazon Hello Band Fitness Racket

Is there anything for gamers?

The final discount on Amazon products for Prime Day is already on sale from Prime members. More specifically, it’s for gamers. So it’s Amazon’s Luna gaming controller. The price is $ 48.99, 30% off, or just over $ 61 with a clip to attach the phone. This is a controller intended to work explicitly with Amazon Luna.

Luna is Amazon’s answer to Google’s Stadia cloud gaming service. So it works on PCs, Macs, Fire TV devices, iPhones, iPads, and Androids.

Amazon Luna controller

