Facebook’s entry into VR advertising isn’t working – TechCrunch





Facebook’s multi-billion dollar build of advertising on the Oculus virtual reality platform doesn’t seem to be off to a good start.

Last week, the company announced plans to roll out its first in-game ad under the title “Blaston” from prolific VR game developer Resolution Games. A few days later, Game Studio shared it after listening to users. I decided to stop the development of advertisements.

“After listening to player feedback, we found that Blaston wasn’t the best choice for this type of ad testing,” reads a tweet from the Blaston account. “Therefore, we have no plans to implement the test. We look forward to seeing you at the arena. Try the Crackdown Update released today.”

This potential ad deployment was especially noteworthy as the ads were tested within titles from third-party developers. Facebook has purchased several VR studios in the last few months and owns many of the most popular Quest titles on the market, so the opportunity to deploy ads with third-party partners assembles ad deployments on Facebook. Gave an opportunity. Instead of Facebook doing so, for other developers to open their monetization channels.

Last week’s announcement brought many critics to the VR community who weren’t excited about Facebook’s widespread struggle to balance advertising activity with user privacy, while others paid for advertising. The titles they have already purchased seemed frustrating to the possibility of being played. Blaston is priced at the Oculus store for $ 9.99.

Update: Resolution Games has issued a statement to TechCrunch, highlighting the possibility of further ad testing on one of the developers’ free apps. “For clarity, Blaston recognizes that it’s not optimal for this type of ad testing. Alternatively, it’s possible to move this small temporary test to a free game bait. I’m checking. Someday in the future. “

Abandoning testing before the resolution game begins is an early setback in Facebook’s VR advertising activity, showing how skeptical Facebook’s most vocal users are still on Facebook. In a blog post last week, Facebook sought to address early concerns about what user data would be used to serve ads in VR. In particular, I noted that conversations recorded with the headset’s microphone and images analyzed with the onboard tracking camera are not used.

Facebook received considerable backlash from virtual reality fans last year when new headset owners shared that they would need a Facebook account to activate their device. Despite a flood of criticism following the announcement, the company said the recently released $ 299 Quest 2 headset already outperforms all of Facebook’s previous VR devices combined.

I asked Facebook for comment.

