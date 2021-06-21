Audi RS3 compact rocket gets rear axle torque splitter, drift mode





Fans of the four rings, waiting to see the next generation of performance on Audi’s smallest sedan, will be delighted to find that German engineers haven’t stepped off the accelerator. Promising the most powerful acceleration and speed, the next RS3 will be Audi’s first vehicle with an RS torque splitter that distributes drive torque between the rear wheels in a fully variable way.

And yes, this machine rocks a still fun 2.5L 5-cylinder engine. Only now suitable for torques of 400 PS (395 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft). When properly equipped, look for sprints from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.8 seconds to change faces before proceeding to a top speed of 290 km / h. By the way, Audi advertises these numbers as record numbers for the segment.

What is the most important change in the new model? A nifty new torque splitter that works with a new pair of drive modes that are unique to the RS3. Meic Diessner, who works on chassis development at Audi, gave us some details.

The first is RS performance mode. Through a video, he showed how to access through the touch screen in the center of the car. By the way, it is designed to get as much bet lap time as possible from the RS3 when combined with the first car-enabled Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tires on this machine. Nonetheless, the RS Performance Mode demonstration was performed on standard rubber, ostensibly showing that all RS3 customers can use this drive mode (although comments on Trofeo R supply chain challenges are mentioned. Not).

The new “traffic light” style launch control counts down to green and throws the RS3 towards the horizon. With Diesner holding the steering wheel, he intends this mode to provide a clear lack of oversteer and understeer, creating neutral driving dynamics that go exactly in the direction the car is pointing. It explains. After passing through some aggressive S-corners, Disner noticed no understeer during the transition. And did that part of the truck just get air?

RS Torque rear mode adds a lot of fun, if not lap time. In it, a warning pops up on the RS 3 infotainment screen warning that hot shoes should not use this mode on public roads. Of course, the flat brim crowd calls this “drift mode”. Diessner says it allows the system to supply 1,750 Nm (nearly 1,300 lb-ft) to the left or right rear wheel. Note that this is the wheel torque, not the engine torque. This is the difference I explained when I was investigating a particular new all-electric truck. Meic will spin and demonstrate Torqueria during an online session.

Except that he doesn’t spin at all. With the foot buried in the big pedals, the new RS3 in Torque rear mode allows much more oversteer through the same tight S-bend that was navigated in the first demonstration where RS performance mode was used. Did. Hanging the RS3’s tail during a right-handed sweep, he shows the level of control the car has with his right hand. When you untie the wheel, things return to a straight, narrow state. Of course, until the next turn.

In essence, RS Performance and RS Traction Rear seem to allow Dr. Jekyll and Mr Hyde a bit. It does not provide either understeer or oversteer accuracy, allowing you to quickly control lap times to reduce power. The other is to turn the driver into a drifting god and make a name for himself on YouTube. Back in the studio, Diesner explained that the RS Performance mode was designed for trucks, but it can also be used on the go. Achtung, baby.

But what about that torque splitter? Unlike the current rear axle differential and previous rear axle multi-disc clutch packages, the torque splitter uses one electronically controlled multi-disc clutch for each drive shaft. During dynamic driving, the torque splitter increases the drive torque to the outside of the rear wheels as the wheel load increases, greatly reducing the tendency for understeer.

The car’s carbon shaft connects the 2.5L engine to this new torque splitter and powers it backwards with a large German heap. Audi has now abolished the Haldex unit and Power is now finding a way to its clutch pair. The short shaft then delivers power to each wheel. The control unit examines where power is needed on the left and right sides of the rear axle and decides according to the operating conditions. The units on either side of the rear torque splitter can technically communicate with each other, creating a situation where the left hand literally knows what the right hand is doing.

There will be conditions where the force coming to the rear will be sent equally to both clutches, says Disner, but the key party trick of the system is the ability to send more torque to the left or right depending on cornering requirements. For example, if you are right-handed, you will send more force to the outer ring to help turn into a corner. It not only provides the neutral handling characteristics mentioned above, but is also designed to speed up and hold down the rear end in wet conditions. This explains why Audi is pushing the system to give the car both agility and stability in certain conditions.

And yes, Audi’s famous torque vectoring is clearly still part of the deal. The torque splitter is simply added on top of the RS 3 vectorization, and the modular drive dynamic controller allows all of this lovely German driving technique to work in harmony.

What is the styling of the new RS3 pack? What are the other features? Audi allowed the crew to drive the virtual look of the new sedan — but you know we have to leave something in the tank. Please check again on July 19th for full coverage of the upcoming Audi RS3.

