T-Mobile ignores Apple and favors Google with data push





T-Mobile wants to unlock advertiser user data on mobile devices, but even the third-largest carrier in the United States will not surpass Apple.

Like all major wireless operators, T-Mobile is developing an advertising technology platform, with privacy pushes from major tech companies advertising, like Apple’s recent move to enhance iPhone privacy. We are catching the concern that we are blocking the data that can be used for targeting.

Carriers have full monitoring of data and activity on their devices, which could potentially play a major role in the future of mobile advertising. However, because T-Mobile builds what is called a marketing solution unit, it will focus on Google Android devices that are considered suitable for data-based advertising experiments. In a recent interview, T-Mobile is the biggest ad technology in Ad Age, with an interest in mobile data and new personalized ad pushes using data from devices running Google’s Android operating system. He talked about the initiative.

Mike Peralta, VP of Marketing Solutions, a division of T-Mobile USA, said he was paying attention to what Apple was doing and acting accordingly, but focused on Android devices. I will. It’s like a pile of richer data that isn’t immediately deprecated like cookies.

After years of spending years in advertising technology at companies like Criteo and Audience Science last week, T-Mobile appointed Peralta to head marketing solutions. T-Mobile is working on advertising identity products that track consumers online and are unique identifiers that connect the points between consumers and advertisers. Apple’s major privacy changes include restrictions on entities that can store identity data from the iPhone. Google also wants to limit advertising IDs that rely on personal information, but the instructions are often considered less stringent than Apple, and companies like T-Mobile are easier in advertising space. You can follow the path.

T-Mobile is just one example of how wireless operators are taking advantage of their position as gatekeepers between mobile phones and the Internet to become ad tech players. According to Peralta, mobile data is the best indicator of consumer interest and intent. Because customers use their mobile devices day after day, mobile data is much richer than other data sources such as web browsing data.

That data can be used to track app usage, metrics, and more. Peralta can use mobile data to identify app ownership and usage patterns and create powerful audience insights. For example, a marketer can see how many users of one app have another. How app usage is related to transactions. Or, the number of target consumers using competitors’ apps.

It’s not just T-Mobile. Verizon Media, recently spun off as a separate entity from Verizon Wireless, develops ad tech products that help target ads and measure ad campaigns. AT & T also owns Xandr, a carrier’s in-house advertising technology provider.

All of these efforts are specifically aimed at closing the gap created by Apple by shutting down advertising data from the iPhone. This year, Apples iOS will introduce stricter policies and safeguards on how apps, advertisers, and advertising technology partners collect and share user data.

However, carriers are located above most of the ecosystem. Apple can block the data collected by apps in its App Store, but it remains accessible to network operators servicing the phone. In March, T-Mobile challenged the privacy tide by announcing the automatic enrollment of wireless customers in personalized advertising programs. The program shares data with advertisers to serve targeted ads and measure performance. Apple’s new iOS policy is a framework that enforces users’ explicit consent for ad tracking for apps, including apps from major players such as Facebook, Google, Amazon, Snapchat, and Twitter.

Apple’s policy has drawn a line in the sand that many advertising technology, internet, and media companies are trying to navigate. T-Mobile says it won’t challenge Apple directly. According to the company, its marketing and technology products only use data from Google Android.

Google is considering similar measures to Apple, such as changing the way it collects data on Android devices and restricting access to Google Advertising IDs (the specific code associated with every phone). Identity is one of the easiest ways to serve targeted ads by tracking the internet history of mobile phone users and sharing that data with multiple parties bidding on your digital ad inventory. ID is also important for measuring whether a campaign has led to app downloads, website visits, and sales. In web browsers, cookies, which are online tracking files, also disappear after years of acting as the basis for targeted Internet advertising.

However, Privacy Watchdog is concerned about how wireless operators can circumvent data safeguards that affect other parts of the advertising industry. Network providers are the conduit between smartphones and the Internet and are well-positioned to collect advertiser information about their customers.

Zach Edwards, a data supply researcher and founder of boutique analytics agency Victory Medium, says there are probably still many ways an entity that wants to actually profile a user as a telco can still do it. As Apple and Google are rushing to exchange device IDs restricted by them, carriers and advertising technology companies such as The Trade Desk and Criteo are intertwined with new ID systems and partnerships.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile says it strives to be consumer-sensitive while creating a personalized advertising experience over the phone, like Verizon and AT & T. According to Peralta, customers have always believed that when it comes to personal data, they deserve transparency, control and simplicity. Customers can opt out of using the data for advertising purposes at any time, but they may prefer the more relevant advertising that this data use provides.

