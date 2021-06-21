Technical regulation overhaul series: Prohibition of M & A activities





Continuing a series of DisCos posts explaining plans for a recently introduced antitrust bill in the House to regulate a small number of businesses, the Jeffreys Bill, 2021 Platform Competition and Opportunity Law, makes all the sense of key technologies Companies that undermine the US innovation ecosystem are concerned that they are proposing to ban M & A activities.

Contrary to US market economy principles, Congressman Jeffreys Bill is a custom-made merger management rule that prohibits the target platform from engaging in transactions that are rational from a business perspective. The imposition of this type of regulation is unprecedented and has a negative impact on the US innovation ecosystem.

In contrast to the existing Clayton Act, which prohibits anti-competitive transactions, the proposed bill specifies a small number of market players, (i) competitor purchases, (ii) potential competitors, or ( iii) Helps strengthen or maintain their position in the market. In other words, acquisitions from designated companies are no longer an ambitious exit strategy for risk takers.

The introduction of this bill has been under construction in recent months on how to upgrade existing merger management systems, including proposals for burden shifts and lower threshold considerations for Hart Scott Rodino (HSR). It represents a break from the traditional dialogue. Similarly, the bill is an exponential example of the radical approach adopted by the new legislative package for businesses, showing how disproportionate these bills are overall.

There are multiple consequences of banning M & A activities themselves in a small number of companies. First, this regulation is enforced against the market economy that characterizes the United States, setting bad precedents and opening Pandora’s box for economic politicization. M & A activities are a standard part of the market economy in which companies carry value-added transactions. Some of these acquisitions prevent the company from going bankrupt, some merge for synergies, and some represent acquisitions where the company focuses on acquiring human capabilities. There are multiple motives behind a deal, but in the innovation sector, acquisitions are usually the way to go. Scale up and grow great business ideas. Indeed, a high percentage of start-ups have been acquired and new businesses can only grow and succeed if they have access to the larger resources offered by the acquirer. Banning the ability of large tech companies to engage in M ​​& A activities distorts the essential principles of the market economy that enabled the existence of a startup ecosystem.

Second, the incentives for risk takers to innovate are greatly compromised. The ban on M & A activities not only represents a departure from the principles of a market economy, but also reduces the incentives for innovators to invest in the United States. Ideally, start-ups should grow organically, as many entrepreneurs admit, but the reality is different. In most cases, acquisitions are an exit strategy that follows the majority of start-ups. The revenue generated by these acquisitions, in turn, provides innovators with the resources to continue to innovate and keep the innovation cycle alive. There are concerns about the devastating impact of this M & A ban on the innovation cycle, which risks slowing the path of innovation and damaging the US economy.

Finally, the ban on M & A activities in a small number of companies ultimately favors other ecosystems outside the United States. The public sector is expected to take advantage of regulatory frameworks that slow US technology growth and subsidize local businesses that do not. You can compete organically with the big tech companies in the United States. The ban on M & A activities will only support a foreseeable protective trade-oriented approach that is likely to reign in the near future and will ultimately undermine the competitiveness of the United States.

For all these reasons, Congressman Jeffreys’ bill is a bad example of a policy decision that imposes a fundamental ban on dynamic businesses and markets. Hopefully, this radical proposal will not be widely supported and a more constructive approach to the revision of the merger management system will eventually be considered.

