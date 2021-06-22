How to follow a website’s RSS feed in Google Chrome for Android





The era of reading websites using RSS feeds is slowly disappearing, but Google Chrome on Android has similar functionality. You can “follow” a website and place it on a new tab page. I’ll show you how it works.

Chrome 92 for Android introduces a “web feed” feature. This feature allows you to basically register on your website and view new articles on a new tab page (also known as the Chrome home page). At the time of writing, this feature is in beta and requires the Chrome flag.

Warning: There is a reason for the functionality behind the Chrome flag. They are unstable, can adversely affect browser performance and may disappear without notice. Please enable the flag at your own risk.

How to enable Chrome web feeds on Android

First, open the Google Chrome app on your Android smartphone or tablet and enter chrome: // flag in the address bar.

Then type “web feed” in the search box at the top of the page. This will display a flag with the same name.

Select the drop-down menu that corresponds to your web feed and select Enabled from the pop-up menu.

Chrome will ask you to restart your browser for the changes to take effect.blue[再起動]Click the button and wait for the Chrome app to reopen.

How to use Chrome’s web feed on Android

Now that the flag is enabled, you can try this feature. First, go to the website you read often. Then tap the 3-dot menu icon in the upper right corner.

At the bottom of the menu you will see the name of your website and a “follow” button. Just tap the button.

Note: At the time of writing, this feature is still being rolled out. Even if the flag is enabled, it may not be displayed.

At the bottom of the screen, with a shortcut to the feed,[ウェブサイト名をフォローしました」というメッセージが表示されます。[websitename”alongwithashortcuttothefeed

ショートカットなしでフィードにアクセスするには、トップバーのホームアイコンをタップします。

頻繁にアクセスするWebサイトの下に、「ForYou」と「Following」の2つのタブがあります。 「フォロー中」タブに移動して、フォローしているサイトからの新しい記事を表示します。

[次へ]To adjust what’s displayed on the tab, tap the gear icon[管理]Choose.

From here, go to “Following” and uncheck the websites you don’t want to see.

The other option in the menu is “Turn off”. This simply disables the next feed.

that’s it! You now have a simplified version of your RSS reader in your Chrome browser. This feature is still in its infancy, so expect it to improve over time.

