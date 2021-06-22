Prime Day’s Best Gaming Hardware Deals: Laptops, Keyboards, etc.





This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021 and is a CNET guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day is a great opportunity to upgrade your gaming device without spending a lot of money. Whether you’re playing on a PS5, Xbox Series X or S, Nintendo Switch, or PC, there are plenty of deals to choose from. We choose the best sales for your game needs and keep your money in your wallet.

Razer

Gaming laptops continue to bring power in the smallest packages. Razer’s Blade 15 Base has many features at a price such as a 6-core Intel Core i7-10750H, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 15.6 inch, 1080p, 120Hz screen. All on laptops less than 1 inch thick.

Steel series

If you want to play better, you need better hardware, especially when it comes to mice. But sometimes those wires can be annoying. The SteelSeries Rival 650 loses wire, but maintains the accuracy of a wired mouse.

Razer

The mechanical keyboard is perfect for games. The combination and profoundness of feel and sound is ideal for people who have been playing games for hours. Razer’s Black Widow Elite gives gamers a mechanical keyboard feel, media buttons, and Razer’s signature RGB lighting.

Switch Lite isn’t for sale, but Amazon has a 128GB memory card. What’s special about this card is that it’s officially licensed from Nintendo, displayed in red, and comes with Super Mario Bros. mushrooms. Switch Lite is available in blue, coral, gray, turquoise and yellow.

Razer

If you are playing many games on your mobile phone, we recommend using a controller instead of a touch screen. Razer’s Kishi provides a high quality controller that snaps directly to your mobile phone. Read Razer Kishi’s review.

Sarah Tew / CNET

You need a decent gaming headset and HyperX Cloud Stinger gets the job done at no cost. Talk to your teammates with a combination of high quality headphones and a clear microphone.

Seagate

Having a special edition hard drive with the Master Chief is a great way to show off how many Halo fans you have. The 2TB USB 3.0 drive works with both Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles.

