Developed to help fight needle phobia iCBT module-Med-Tech Innovation





Some adults have COVID- as needles report one in five young adults with needle phobia as the COVID-19 vaccination drive for adults over the age of 18 is accelerating this month. 19 You may have missed the vaccine.

Seventy-five percent of people with a fear of needles have an increase in blood pressure when they get a jab, which can then suddenly decrease, which can lead to fainting. To combat this horror, Mental Health App Mindler has created a free interactive advanced phobia iCBT module. People who avoid vaccination because of fear of needles or who are afraid of fainting when vaccinated.

As part of the interactive module, users will learn applied tension (AT) techniques. This raises blood pressure and reduces the chance of fainting during the jab. Patients can learn this skill to combat fainting by repeatedly straining and releasing muscles. You can watch a video here showing how the exercise works.

The iCBT interactive module can be run independently and is free with the Mindler app when downloaded. A more detailed iCBT self-help program is also available for patients who meet with Mindler psychologists.

Dr. Siobhan Jones, Principal Psychologist at Mindler UK, said: Adults are afraid of needles, and some may even avoid vaccination altogether.

Mindler offers an interactive needle phobia iCBT module for free as part of the Mindler app because we want people to get the vaccine more comfortably. We hope that interactive exercise will help patients develop tools to deal with needle phobia and prevent fainting and fainting when vaccinated.

Mindler is a new mental health app that gives people the option to manage conditions such as anxiety, depression and phobia. This is achieved by allowing you to book video calls with psychologists all at once, and at that location, at the right place for them.

The service offers an in-app coordinated evidence-based iCBT program along with video calls to support patients between sessions and provide tools to better understand and manage mental health. I will. iCBT is a form of cognitive behavioral therapy offered online.

Mindler’s goal is to treat patients quickly in an evidence-based manner and reduce the stigma of seeking help with their mental health.

