Why Roku shares rocked the market today





what happened

Investors focused on Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Monday, with stocks peaking at 4.7% at the closing price on Friday. In the end, we finished a day that was 3.9% higher. While analysts’ price targets were a major driver of the rise, the company also benefited from its role in major shopping holidays.

So what

Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould has raised the target price for Roku shares from the previous $ 450 to $ 475 per share. Gould is expected to grow 24% year-over-year in digital video advertising, inspired by researcher Magna Global’s raising estimates of global advertising revenue in 2021.

In addition, Gould wrote in a research note that “Roku’s platform revenue should also benefit from aggressive marketing by streaming companies.” The company operates a platform-independent streaming video operating system that gives users access to almost all popular streaming services.

Analysts also believe that the company’s native Roku Channel, backed by recent content acquisition and deployment, is driving the growth in viewership.

Also, during Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) annual Prime Day shopping frenzy that began on Monday, a range of Roku products are on sale at significant discounts. These often appear in articles about the best deals on Prime Day. This should increase Roku’s awareness and increase product adoption.

So

Roku is the number one name in the streaming world and continues to strengthen its position as a neutral operating system. These two developments, especially the Amazon Prime Day headline, should support that momentum.

This article represents the opinion of a writer who may disagree with the official recommended position of the Motley Fool Premium Advisory Service. It was miscellaneous! Asking investment treatises (even our own) helps us all think critically about investment and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer. Useful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos