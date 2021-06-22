DOD Budget Request Focused on Warfighter Innovation, Hicks Says> Pentagon> Pentagon News





Budget demands for fiscal year 2022 reflect the threat of pace from China, threats from Russia, North Korea and Iran, cross-border challenges and climate change, to name a few, the Deputy Secretary of Defense said. Stated.

Kathleen H. Hicks spoke from the Pentagon today in effect at the Defense One Tech Summit.

She said the budget request included a lot of collaborative concept work within the service. “Many experiments are being conducted throughout the department. Many innovations are being made throughout the department.”

Hicks provided some examples.

She said the Pentagon is moving from the concept of artificial intelligence and data accelerator initiatives to functionality.

“Within the next 90 days, the team will go to commands for all fighters and start tying data together. We also have a team of technical experts on AI to start thinking about ways to use AI and data tactically. Edge to support fighters. “

Co-command and control across all domains is another major initiative with innovation from all services, and she added that cloud enterprise solutions are needed to make it happen.

According to Hicks, China relies on a fusion of political forces and aims to fund government funding for private research related to military use.

The United States is using another model she called “cooperative turmoil.” This model includes collaboration between private research institutes, the commercial industry, and government laboratories, and uses seed money from the government to fund critical technologies. Hicks said the US model is far more innovative.

Hicks also said that budgetary demands also prioritize nuclear modernization, space capabilities, and cybersecurity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos