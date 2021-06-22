Google is risk averse and paralyzes bureaucracy, executives say





According to a new report, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai are faced with internal criticism from business executives who believe Mountain View giants are seeing a “crack” in success.

According to a report from The New York Times, Google executive groups are increasingly concerned about company leadership and company size. Since 2020, at least 36 Google Vice Presidents have left the company. Some of them are vocal about why.

“In summary, I think the signal-to-noise ratio has bothered me,” wrote Noam Bardin, a Google executive who departed in February. “The challenge of innovation … only gets worse as risk tolerance goes down.”

Several other Google executives told The New York Times that the company suffers from many issues related to its size and maturity, including “paralysis of bureaucracy, prejudice against negligence, and adherence to public perception.” Told.

For example, some anonymous executives said Google made a slow decision as Pichai chewed the decision and delayed action.

However, there seems to be no consensus among Google executives. Some told The New York Times that they were happy with Pichai’s leadership.

“Will I be happier if he makes decisions sooner? Yes,” said Caesar Sengputa, a former Google vice president who resigned in March. “But are you happy that he made almost all the decisions right? Yes.”

In 2018, many Google executives wrote an email warning that the company was in the midst of serious pain. I didn’t explicitly call for Pichai, but it did suggest that Google needed more decisive leadership.

Some examples of a company’s risk aversion include what insiders describe as a permanent state of research and development. Google’s product team prepares products to hide until rivals debut something new and Google needs to respond. Internally, this is known as “pantry mode”.

Other employees have criticized Google’s “lack of courage” for diversity. For example, after Google executive Timnit Gebru was fired for criticizing Google’s approach to hiring minorities, the company took a long time to apologize in response to the backlash against the dismissal.

Several Google executives have provided defense for the company’s slow-moving decisions. For example, it took Google about a year to decide to buy Fitbit. This is because Pichai has identified a trading issue that no other executive, including Google’s vice president Samir Samat, has seen.

“I was able to see how these multiple discussions could make someone feel that we were slow to make a decision,” Samat said. “In reality, these are very big decisions.”

