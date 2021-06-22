Samsung previews smartwatch plans during the virtual MWC event on June 28th





(Image: Corinne Reichert / ZDNet)

Samsung is usually a hot topic at Mobile World Congress, announcing new products and services. Last year, a pandemic canceled MWC, but 2021 is the New Year and Samsung is hosting a virtual MWC event on June 28th.

The livestreaming event will begin on June 28th at 10:15 PT / 1:15 pm ET and will be streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel and official MWC website.

The name of the event indicates what Samsung will discuss at the press conference. GalaxyEcosystem, New Watch Experience, Mobile Security.

Google and Samsung recently announced that Wear OS, Google’s wearable operating system, and Tizen OS, Samsung’s wearable operating system, will work together to create new, more robust wearable products from Android makers. This is likely to be the first look of the new operating system we get, and hopefully some hardware will soon follow.

According to Samsung’s press release, which announced the event, the company plans to “provide a new era of smartwatch experience” and “announce its vision for the future of smartwatches.”

Sounds great, but Google’s track record on Wear OS isn’t very impressive. Now called “Wear”, it’s interesting to see which features of each operating system are preserved.

Also on the agenda of this event is mobile security improvements. Probably Samsung’s Knox product used in Galaxy phones.

Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem, which consists of everything from smart watches and smartphones to computers and tablets, will also be talked about during the event. Hopefully, Samsung is working on adding features that make it easy to share content between different Samsung devices. This is similar to Apple’s Continuity feature, which allows you to easily open links and emails and share content between Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch. They are close to each other.

Here’s the full story of the Samsung event on June 28th. In the meantime, what do you want to see from the Google / Samsung Wear mashup? Please let us know in the comments below.

