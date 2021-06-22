Google’s streamlined YouTube ad creation process adds new advice tool for SMB





As part of International Small Business Week, Google has announced several new additions to help SMB maximize its digital marketing efforts. This includes a new streamlined YouTube ad creation process and the addition of advice tools within the Google for Small Business resource set.

First, with YouTube ads-Last year, Google made the Video Builder tool more widely available. This allows users to quickly set up video ads with still images, reducing the burden of creating them in the video marketing process.

Currently, Google uses a new streamlined connection within the tool to add to the Video Builder platform and launch YouTube ads based on what it creates.

“Just add video ads, the audience you want to reach, and your budget to start your campaign in minutes. The new mobile experience makes it easier to measure your campaign’s performance.”

The improved process actually works for all videos, not just those created with Video Builder, making it an easier and simpler way to launch a YouTube ad campaign with just a few clicks. Offers.

Of course, the way to maximize the value and performance of your video ad campaign is to research your audience and understand what resonates with your target audience, which takes time and experimentation to do it right. So it may not be the best way to start such a quick campaign, but if you do the first research and know who really needs to be reached, create it. Improving the flow allows you to do more It’s easy to launch a YouTube ad campaign in bulk. This is especially beneficial for SMBs.

Brands have access to a streamlined YouTube advertising experience at youtube.com/ads.

In addition to this, Google is adding resources to the Google for Small Business guides. This guide provides recommendations on how different types of businesses can maximize their online listings.

“Currently extended to include industry recommendations such as restaurants, retail and services. The new Digital Essentials Guide focuses on the basics of finding and trading customers across Google and the web. When you’re ready to consider more advanced recommendations, we’ll give you a detailed guide to introduce you to additional tools. “

Various overviews and training sessions can help provide additional guidance on how to maximize online performance, with a particular focus on Google products. This is a valuable consideration given that it will continue to be a major driver of reference traffic for most businesses.

These are some good additions and some guidelines to help SMBs looking for some additional guidance. And even if you’re confident that you’ve covered all your locations, it might be worth checking out the latest information from Google to make sure all the boxes are checked.

And given the rise of e-commerce and digital connectivity last year, there are definitely more opportunities for such an approach than ever before.

Check here for the latest Google for Small Business guides and tools.

